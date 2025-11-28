Temidun Releases Debut Single ‘Ufoma’

Nigerian Afrosoul, Highlife, and Afrojazz artist Temidun Alobalorun has officially released his debut single, “Ufoma,” produced by Samuel Akinfolarin.

This emotional first offering captures the pain, confusion, and vulnerability of heartbreak, delivered through Temidun’s rich and expressive sound.

“I wrote this song after a terrible breakup with an ex. This is my first official release, and I took my time to prepare it. ‘Ufoma’ is deeply personal, and I’m excited to finally share it with the world.”

Temidun, Born on August 17, 1998, is a versatile musician whose artistry bridges Afrosoul, Highlife, and Afrojazz. Raised in Shasha, Egbeda, Lagos, he grew up immersed in music, influenced early by his father, who performed with Femi Kuti.

He studied Music Technology at The Polytechnic of Ibadan and Business Administration at IUSEBA University.

Professionally active since 2015, Temidun currently serves as the lead tenor saxophonist for Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 and has performed with notable artists, including Teni, Etuk Ubong,

The Cavemen, and Tayo Conga.

In 2019, he founded Antiquity, a highlife-fusion band acclaimed for its culturally rich live performances.

With “Ufoma,” Temidun enters a new phase as a recording artist. Fans can expect more melodious, heartfelt, and soulful releases from him in the months ahead.