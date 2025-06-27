Temi Otedola, Michelle Dede, Others Star In Afro-Horror Thriller, Ms Kanyin

Ms Kanyin, the much-anticipated supernatural thriller from Nemsia Studios, is now streaming on Prime Video.

The film marks a thrilling leap into the Afro-horror genre, exploring themes of academic pressure, buried secrets, and the terrifying cost of perfection in a Nigerian boarding school.

Set in an elite Nigerian boarding school, _Ms. Kanyin_ follows the story of Amara, a gifted but desperate student who makes a life-altering decision to secure her future.

But in doing so, she awakens an ancient spirit, and what begins as a simple academic gamble quickly spirals into a chilling battle for survival.

At the heart of the film is Ms Kanyin, a passionate teacher whose quiet world is shattered by what lurks in the shadows of her school.

Directed by Jerry Ossai, and starring Temi Otedola, Michelle Dede, Kanaga Jnr, Tolu George, and a standout young ensemble cast, the film offers a haunting, emotional, and culturally grounded experience that blends coming-of-age drama with African folklore and supernatural suspense.

‘With Ms. Kanyin, we wanted to tell a horror story rooted in our lived experiences — the pressure of growing up, the fear of failure, and the consequences of silence.

It’s thrilling, deeply Nigerian, and speaks to a generation hungry for bold storytelling,”— Derin Adeyokunnu, Co-Founder, Nemsia Studios

The film’s release marks a milestone for Nemsia Studios, whose credits include Before 30, Breath of Life, and The Fire & the Moth. With _Ms Kanyin_ , the studio continues its tradition of telling deeply Nigerian stories that resonate locally and globally.

Ms. Kanyin will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from June 27, 2025.