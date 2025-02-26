New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tella Returns To…

Tella Returns To Training Ahead Of Bundesliga Clash

Bayer Leverkusen forwarder, Nathan Tella has returned to training with a teammate ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

It would be recalled that Tella suffered a hip injury in the Bundesliga champions’ clash with Bayern Munich two weeks ago.

The injury forced him to miss last weekend’s 2-0 away win over Holstein Kiel.

READ ALSO:

The Nigeria international is now back in training with his teammates.

The 25-year-old worked individually towards the end of the exercises as he continued his recovery from the injury.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to be included in Leverkusen’s squad for the clash with Frankfurt.

He has contributed three goals and three assists in 30 games across all competitions for Die Werkself this season.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Aba Market Reopening Is Selective – NAFDAC
Read Next

Brooke Bailey Unfollows Timaya On Instagram
Share
Copy Link
×