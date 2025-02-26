Share

Bayer Leverkusen forwarder, Nathan Tella has returned to training with a teammate ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

It would be recalled that Tella suffered a hip injury in the Bundesliga champions’ clash with Bayern Munich two weeks ago.

The injury forced him to miss last weekend’s 2-0 away win over Holstein Kiel.

The Nigeria international is now back in training with his teammates.

The 25-year-old worked individually towards the end of the exercises as he continued his recovery from the injury.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to be included in Leverkusen’s squad for the clash with Frankfurt.

He has contributed three goals and three assists in 30 games across all competitions for Die Werkself this season.

