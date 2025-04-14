‘Tell Your Papa’ Is A Response To Seyi Tinubu’s Comment – Eedris Abdulkareem

Share

Lagendary Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has opened up on the inspiration behind his newly released controversial song ‘ Tell Your Papa’, sparking waves of reaction on the internet.

According to Eedris, “Tell Your Papa” was not a personal attack on Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but a direct response to a statement he made, describing his father as “Nigeria’s best-ever president”.

The singer made this known in a recent episode on the Rubbin’ Minds programme on Channels Television.

He said, “So, why should I attack Seyi Tinubu personally? Eedris questioned. If Seyi Tinubu never talked about it, I wouldn’t have recorded a song like that.

“So, I am replying to the video that he made. If he had kept quiet, I wouldn’t have said anything. I am inspired by Seyi Tinubu to record that song.”

He added that the message in the song was a call for the president to address pressing issues facing Nigerians, such as insecurity, lack of electricity, job scarcity, and economic hardship.

“Nigerian youths are just asking for basics: electricity, security, enabling economic environment, job creation and not palliatives.”

New Telegraph recalls that Seyi Tinubu made his remarks in Yola, Adamawa State, in March 2025, sparking widespread reactions online.

Abdulkareem’s response came in the form of the track “Tell Your Papa”, which quickly drew both support and backlash.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned the song from radio and television on Thursday, April 10, citing a violation of broadcasting codes. The move was met with public outrage.

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka criticized the NBC’s decision, calling it a “return of censorship” and a dangerous threat to free expression. He remarked that banning the song only amplified its reach and popularity.

In the interview, Abdulkareem also expressed disappointment that his 2004 protest song, “Nigeria Jaga Jaga,” remains just as relevant two decades later.

Despite the ban, “Tell Your Papa” has gained significant traction on streaming platforms, with tens of thousands of views and streams recorded within days.

