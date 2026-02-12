‘Tell Us, O Wise One’ Will Encourage Healthier Planet Says Onadele

Nigerian-American playwright, poet, and producer Cash Onadele, also known as Aiye-ko-ooto, has assured that his latest play, Tell Us, O Wise One, a climate fiction playbook will encourage living on a healthier planet and promote climate change awareness among children, youth, and adults.

He noted that there is growing global concern about climate change, its environmental impacts, and the attendant social consequences.

“This climate fiction playbook is written to encourage living on a healthier planet and to foster culture, identity, and climate change awareness in children, youth, and adults,” Onadele said in an interview with New Telegraph.

Onadele, who has over 125 published creative works across genres, has once again crossed genres with this young adult, climate-focused literary fiction play.

The story revolves around two young friends concerned about the planet’s future. They seek wisdom from an Old Sage about what they can do to make the planet healthier. The Old Sage teaches them to take climate action first for themselves, then for their families, and finally for their community.

Speaking about the staging of the play, he said: “We plan to work in collaboration with our sponsors to have this play ready for Children’s Day on May 27 in Lagos. We may also hold park shows on both the Mainland and the Island. Details are yet to be finalised. Generally, children can enjoy the show and ice cream.”

He added that a children’s color version of the play is also in the works.

“This new climate awareness story draws on themes of culture, cultural identity, community sacrifice, and collective climate action.

“Given the Federal and State governments’ drive to achieve significant targets in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we hope climate change analysts, green enthusiasts, circular economy policymakers, and educationists will use the message in this book to improve climate awareness, drama, and literacy in schools.

“In a lighter vein, we hope children will also take away gifts, t-shirts, books and have fun. But seriously, we hope the children will be inspired to take climate action, embrace collective responsibility, and gain a sense of cultural identity in their neighborhoods.”

Onadele’s magnum opus, The Noble Warrior, Ẹni Ogun, also became a bestseller in Nigeria, celebrating Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka in the theatre for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025).

“We hope to see the play again in theatres in 2026. The Noble Warrior book was recently approved by the Executive Secretary of the National Education Research and Development Council (NERDC) for national literature and grammar studies in Senior Secondary Education. It had previously been approved by the Ministries of Education and Technology in both Lagos and Ogun States.”