Telephone users oppose call for increase in service tariffs

Again, telecoms consumers under the aegis of Association of Telephone, Cable Tv & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) have called on the government to halt any plan by the telecoms operators to increase their service tariffs. According to them, the economy is already tensed as many Nigerians are facing hardship and struggling to make a living.

They warned the telecoms operators not to add to their woes by increasing service tariffs. The telecoms operators had complained about the high cost of production following the hike in the pump price of fuel, urging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to allow them review their service tariffs upward so as to avert a crisis in the sector.

According to them, there may be crisis if they are not allowed to increase their tariffs in line with market forces. As reported by New Telegraph, the telecoms operators under the umbrella of Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said they could no longer continue doing business without increasing their tariffs. ALTON’s Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, had said the hardship was much on the telecoms operators and that they could no longer bear it. According to him, much progress as regards repayment has not been made, with telcos and banks still locked up in discussions.

He said: “The situation has impacted us negatively and if it continues impacting us, there is going to be a crisis be- cause we are not isolated from the ecosystem. The telecoms companies are losing and many of them may be forced out of the business or leave the country. “Despite the higher cost of production, we are not allowed to increase our tariffs because, in our sector, we cannot just do anything anyhow without the permission of the regulatory agency. The market forces are supposed to determine the price but in our sector that is not allowed.

“There is a need for an urgent review of our tariffs unless they want to destroy the industry unless they want to kill the industry unless they want to force many companies out of business. We need price determination, the NCC needs to quickly come up with price determination, and we need a price plan. We should not wait until there is a crisis because there are many operators who are finding it very difficult to cope now.

“The NCC needs to protect the operators as it is also protecting the consumers, we should be allowed to control our tariffs so that the industry is not faced with a crisis.” Reacting to the telcos’ agitation, foremost telecoms activist, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), warned mobile network operators to desist from their plan to increase data, call and SMS tariffs, saying such should not happen at this period. He insisted that the subscribers and every other stakeholder should be contacted to work on the modalities that would not affect the subscribers. According to him, the association (ALTON) will continue to fail if it refuses to consult the subscribers’ association as a major stakeholder in its decision-making.

He said: “We totally reject any plan to increase telecoms service tariffs at this period. All stakeholders must sit to work on the modalities that will not affect us. “There are many ways to this. Instead of increasing the tariffs, the telecoms can be subsidised by the government. The government can reduce the taxes paid by the telecom operators. They should not compound our woes with any increase in the telecoms tariffs.” Bilesanmi reiterated the need for the NCC to call the stakeholders in the telecom sector to deliberate rather than granting the requests of the telecom operators without due consultation.