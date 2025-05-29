Telephone Users Decry Over 215 Network Failures in 5 Months

Share

I almost lost N4 million last month due to a service outage. I couldn’t make or receive calls, and the data was down. The client trying to award me a contract couldn’t reach me.

It’s only by God’s grace I didn’t lose the project,” shared Akeem Soliu, an Ilorinbased tech entrepreneur, echoing the frustrations of millions of Nigerian telecom subscribers grappling with recurrent network disruptions.

Soliu’s ordeal is one among countless cases of businesses and individuals impacted by persistent outages plaguing voice, data, SMS, and USSD services nationwide.

For many, these disruptions have led to significant financial losses and operational paralysis. Keji Adebayo, a graphic designer, lamented losing “a substantial amount of money” during outages, particularly when data services fail.

“Often, there’s no service on major networks like MTN and Airtel, while Glo and 9mobile signals are too weak to use,” she explained. Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Uptime Portal revealed alarming trends: the four major telecom operators, MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, experience daily outages.

Between January and May 2024 alone, over 215 service disruptions were recorded, with numbers rising as of Tuesday this week. The outages, as gathered by New Telegraph, are caused by vandalism, fibre-optic cable cuts, and persistent power shortages.

9mobile and Glo bore the brunt, reporting 91 and 61 outages respectively, while Airtel had the fewest at 29, followed by MTN with 34.

These failures, attributed to fiber cuts from road construction, vandalism, power shortages, and infrastructure theft, have degraded service quality, causing dropped calls and internet blackouts, particularly in northern states.

The outages affected millions of subscribers, resulting in degraded service quality, dropped calls, and internet disruptions across several states. According to the Uptime portal, most states in the Northern part of the country suffered the menace with few states in the South.

These challenges severely impacted telecom services in both urban and rural areas. Meanwhile, the NCC has mandated operators to proactively inform customers of major outages via media channels, detailing causes, affected areas, and restoration timelines.

For planned maintenance, subscribers must receive a week’s notice. Additionally, providers are required to compensate users with service extensions for outages exceeding 24 hours, per Consumer Code of Practice Regulations.

To enhance transparency, the NCC now publicly tracks outages through its Major Outage Reporting Portal (http://www.ncc.gov. ng), which identifies responsible parties.

In furtherance of this, the Commission has further directed that all Major Outages are to be reported by operators through the Commision's Major Outage Reporting Portal, which is accessible to the public through the Commission's website, http:// www.ncc.gov.ng.

The portal additionally discloses the identity of the culprit responsible for the disruption. While telecoms companies face steep losses from these challenges, subscribers urge urgent infrastructure improvements to stem the tide of disruptions crippling livelihoods across Nigeria.

