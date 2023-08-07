Teleommunication: AMN flaunts Nigeria’s success story for expansion

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) has appreciated its investment in Nigeria as a prelude to making inroad into more countries in sub-Saharan Africa. To this end, it has entered into a commercial agreement to use Starlink, SpaceX’s constellation of low earth orbit satellites, to connect station base of AMN’s mobile network to high-speed, low-latency services, to serve even the most remote and rural communities in the world. It noted that it was already in Nigeria where it currently has 1,000 operational base stations to connect unconnected communities.

“Starlink’s high-speed, lowlatency link, combined with AMN’s flexible RNA, allows us to deliver 3G and 4G – and later 5G – services to remote communities around the world. We are already making rapid progress in Nigeria – where we have over 1,000 operational base stations today – to connect more unconnected communities, and we are seeing a huge appetite for data services in many of these places. By collaborating with Starlink, we can support significant growth both in terms of the number of sites and services offered,” said Mike Darcy, CEO of AMN Group. AMN is committed to its vision of a fully connected world, where no community of significant size is deprived of telecommunications services for the social, educational and economic benefit of the population. AMN has made significant progress towards this vision, with telecommunications services now accessible to more than 10 million people in nearly 4,000 communities in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa as a direct result of the AMN towers. AMN’s own Radio Access Network (RAN) technology enables the provision of 2G (GSM) and 3G (HSPA+) or 4G (LTE) services from a single radio node installed on its lowcost base stations .

The announcement brings that vision closer than ever and enables AMN to bring 3G and 4G services to rural communities with high quality of service, and deliver everincreasing amounts of bandwidth and volumes. of data requested by subscribers while remaining economically viable. AMN’s ARN is a flexible multi-carrier and multi-technology (2G/3G/4G) radio node that can operate with up to 5 simultaneous carriers in 2G+3G or 2G+4G configuration. It can support up to 5,000 subscribers per node, or up to 15,000 subscribers on AMN’s 20m towers with 3 sectors. AMN manufactures RNA in the UK and has recently expanded its production line to manufacture approximately four thousand units per year. “We are excited to work with AMN on our shared vision of a fully connected world,” said Chad Gibbs, SpaceX vice president for Starlink business operations.