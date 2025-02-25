Telegraph’s Award: Falgore Hails Kano Gov, Describes Award As Amazing Achievements

Share

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore has expressed joy as the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf was nominated for the Best Governor of the Year Award in Education by the Telegraph Newspaper, as well as the African Governor of the Year 2025 award, respectively.

This message was contained in a statement issued by its spokesperson Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai on Tuesday. Falgore noted that the two awards from different institutions are amazing achievements that the Governor genuinely deserves at this critical time.

Furthermore, Falgore stated that the awards are a true reflection of the Governor’s unwavering commitment to education and the general well-being of the people of Kano State.

“After observing your hard work on various projects, especially in education and human capital development, it is clear that you deserve these awards.”

Additionally, Falgore expressed that His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf’s track record is a shining example of the promising future ahead—a leader who is tested and trusted.

Falgore pledged the Kano State House of Assembly’s commitment to maintaining cordial relationships with the Executive Governor to sustain progress in education and other critical sectors in the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been selected as the Best Governor of the Year 2024 for his remarkable contributions to the educational sector by the New Telegraph Newspaper in Lagos, while the second award comes from the African Leadership Magazine, recognizing the Governor’s commitment to good governance and transparency, which was held in Casablanca, Morocco.

