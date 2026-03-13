Telegraph Reporter, Five Others Receive Smartphones In Bauchi

A correspondent of New Telegraph newspaper, Nasir Shuaibu has received an Infinix smartphone courtesy of the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on Media, Comrade Mukhtar M. Gidado, to enhance his performance in the discharge of his duties.

The gesture was part of an initiative being carried out monthly by the SSA’s office to support journalists as well as members of social media groups who contribute to the dissemination of government policies and programmes in the state.

Others members who received Android smartphones during the presentation from the Correspondents’ Chapel included Adamu Imam of Trust Television and Paul Orude of Daily Sun newspaper.

Speaking while handing over the phones to three members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, two members of the social media team, and a staff member at the Government House, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, said the gesture forms part of his office’s ongoing support to staff and media practitioners to encourage excellence in their daily reporting duties.

Represented at the occasion by the Senior Adviser to the Governor on Media, Alhaji Abdulwahab Muhammad, Gidado also thanked the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his continued support for journalists and for sustaining policies that promote media engagement in the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Nasir Shuaibu of New Telegraph newspaper and Malama Sumayya Abubakar of the Social Media team expressed appreciation for the support.

They thanked the SSA on Media for recognising their contributions to the development of the state, noting that the gesture would further motivate them to do more.

The event was attended by the Director of Press, Government House, Alhassan Dambam; the Confidential Secretary to the SSA on Media, Sani Mohammed, Mr. Paul, and members of the Government House Press Crew.