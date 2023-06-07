Barring the last-minute changes, the Daily, Sunday Telegraph and The Spectacle Magazine are set to be put up for sale after talks between their owners and lenders collapsed.

This move is coming after the Barclay family, the billionaire owners of the Telegraph Media Group, denied that the business could face administration.

It was gathered that Lloyds Banking Group is looking to recover debts owed by the network of companies controlled by the Barclay family, which includes the Telegraph, but the Barclay family said the loans did not affect the newspaper operations.