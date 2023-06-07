New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Telegraph Media Group To Be Up For Sale

Barring the last-minute changes, the Daily, Sunday Telegraph and The Spectacle Magazine are set to be put up for sale after talks between their owners and lenders collapsed.

This move is coming after the Barclay family, the billionaire owners of the Telegraph Media Group, denied that the business could face administration.

It was gathered that Lloyds Banking Group is looking to recover debts owed by the network of companies controlled by the Barclay family, which includes the Telegraph, but the Barclay family said the loans did not affect the newspaper operations.

However, Lloyds Banking Group has appointed corporate finance advisory firm, AlixPartners as official receivers for Press Acquisitions, the company controlled by Barclays which owns the publications.

It is also believed that the lender is seeking a sale of the Telegraph and other titles in a bid to recover debts owed by the network of holding companies.

Industry analysts are saying that the titles could be worth between £500 million and £600 million.

The family said that “speculation about the business entering administration is unfounded and irresponsible” and insisted that the loans do not in any way affect the Telegraph Media Group.

