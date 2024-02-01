Telegraph Award’ll Spur Me To Deepen My Service to Humanity –Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has said that his recognition by the management of New Telegraph Newspapers as the Governor of the Year 2023 in the Human Capacity Development category will spur him to deepen his service to Bayelsans and humanity. The newspaper is using the awards, scheduled for February 2 in Lagos, to recognise individuals in public and private sectors who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the development of the country.

Diri in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said he is honoured by the award and promised to change the developmental narrative of Bayelsa State. He said: “I wish to express sincere appreciation to the management of New Telegraph Newspapers for my nomination as Governor of the Year 2023 in the Human Capacity Development category. consider this recognition significant as it serves as an impetus to do more in service of my state and humanity.

I’m also encouraged that our modest effort in changing the developmental narrative of Bayelsa State is attracting positive attention and recognition to our state. “In the last four years of my first term in office, my team and I have been focused and passionately working to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa people. Their support and encouragement have not only been tremendous but also resulted in the renewal of my mandate for another term in office.

“I, therefore, commend the management of New Telegraph for this honour. Let me equally acknowledge the support of the media, which has been very crucial in defining our governance path. “New Telegraph, nay the Nigerian media, has to con- tinue to play its role in the building of proper democratic values in our country by upholding the tenets of truth and objectivity. In the absence of these core principles, the essence of the media’s position as the Fourth Estate of the Realm will be lost.”