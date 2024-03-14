Telegram Users Increase to 900M

The owner of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has said that the secretive messaging app has reached 900 million users and is rapidly approaching profitability as it nears a potential blockbuster stock market listing. Durov noted that the app is solidifying its position as one of the world’s leading social media apps.

According to a Financial Times report, Durov noted Telegram’s significant revenue growth, attributing it to the introduction of advertising and premium subscription services two years ago. He stated that the company has generated “hundreds of millions of dollars” in revenues since implementing these monetisation strategies. “We are hoping to become profitable next year if not this year,” said the Russia-born founder in his first public interview since 2017.

He added that the platform has 900 million monthly active users, up from 500 million at the beginning of 2021. Durov, who fully owns Telegram, said the company had “been offered $30 billion-plus valuations” from potential investors including “global latestage tech funds”, but has ruled out selling the platform while it explores a future initial public offering.