Telecoms Vandalism: FG, Stakeholders Parley On Effective Implementation Of CNII

The Federal Government and critical telecommunications stakeholders on Friday met in Abuja to parley on a way forward in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Critical National Information Infrastructure ( CNII) Executive Order.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had in 2024 signed an Executive Order, titled “ The Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order 2024”, aimed at enhancing the security of Nigeria’s Information and Communications technology( ICT) system.

The meeting, convened at the instance of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), was said to have been necessitated by the need to ensure effective implementation of the Executive Order towards addressing the continuous case of vandalism crippling the country’s telecommunication industry.

The President of ATCON, Mr. Tony Emoekpere, said that while stakeholders appreciate the President’s executive order on CNII, there was a need for the telecoms players to support its implementation and success.

He said, “Our task here today is not to debate whether this policy is needed. It is to discuss how to make it work in practice. How to protect the assets it covers and how to prevent, or at least minimise, the effects of any damage or disruption to them.”

Also speaking, the National Security Adviser ( NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, said the present administration would remain committed to the protection of all telecommunication assets across the country with the help of the CNII order.

The NSA, which was represented by the Deputy Director of Strategy, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Dr. Ezekiel Onibiyo, noted that protecting critical telecommunications infrastructure was vital to both human and economic development.

He said, “The reality shows that security has gone beyond arms and ammunition. Security is about human security.

He also urged telecommunication operators and all stakeholders, including governments at all levels, to ensure the protection of the national information infrastructure

“The global destiny of Nigeria will be shared by this association and every other player within the industry.”

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who was represented by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Lemu said that the Executive Order on CNII was vital to meeting globalisation trends, Nigeria’s national security, economic competition and public safety.

“The effective protection of this infrastructure is paramount to ensure seamless communication, data integrity, operational continuity across all sectors and communication as key enablers of Command and Control in defence.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Felix Uwakara, pledged the Air Force’s continued collaboration with stakeholders. “Let me reaffirm the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to enhance the resilience of our critical digital infrastructure.