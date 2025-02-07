Telecoms Tariff Increase: ATICEN Commends NLC For Suspending Strike

Share

The President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers’ of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John Williams, has commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for suspending the planned strike over tariff hike by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Nigeria telecommunications operators.

He called on members and the general assembly of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), telecoms subscribers, stakeholders, and all interested parties to see the need to accept the reality of things as they unfold.

He emphasised that rising inflation, energy costs, operational costs, and currency devaluation challenges faced in the country were the key reasons for the recent tariff hike, adding that the costs of importing telecommunications equipment, the maintenance support system, and unreliable electricity supply had affected the profits supposedly accrued to telecoms operators.

He, therefore, urged the telecommunications subscribers and Nigerians to always have the interests of the services of telecommunications operators at heart for the industry’s sustainability, as the industry regulator is always championing the consumer’s protection rights.

“So, it is important to know that the recent increase in telecoms tariff was approved according to its regulatory power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges for telecommunications operators operating in Nigeria,” he said.

Williams equally acknowledged the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maina, for taking a proactive step in managing the NLC’s planned strike.

Share

Please follow and like us: