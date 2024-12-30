Telecoms Tariff Hike: Operators Threaten To Shut Down Services Next Year

Share

Following the alleged report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of approved increment in the telecom tariffs from January 2025, the Nigerian operators have threatened to shut down their services in some parts of the country if their demand is not considered.

The operators under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) stated this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, issued on Monday.

According to Adebayo, the survival of the telecom sector demands immediate and bold reform for its sustainability, adding that tariffs must be reviewed to reflect the economic realities of delivering telecom services at a minimum for industry sustainability.

“If nothing is done, we might begin to see in the new year grim consequences unfolding, such as Service Shedding; operators may not be able to provide services in some areas and at some times of the day leaving millions disconnected, there will be significant economic Fallout, because businesses will suffer from a lack of connectivity, stalling growth and innovation.

“There will also be National Economic Disruption where Key sectors like security, commerce, healthcare, and education which rely heavily on telecom infrastructure, will face serious disruptions,” Adebayo said.

Emphasising that without the tariff review, operators cannot continue to guarantee service availability, the ALTON Chairman said though the challenges being faced by the telcos are not new, they have become more acute and more threatening with this passing year.

He noted that rising operational costs, skyrocketing energy costs, the relentless pressure of inflation, and volatile exchange rates, amongst others, have all placed an unsustainable burden on network operators.

Adebayo added that despite these mounting pressures, tariffs have remained stagnant, leaving operators trapped in a financial quagmire.

According to him, the resources needed to maintain, expand, and modernize telecom networks are no longer available and without intervention, “the future of this sector is at grave risk.”

The ALTON Chairman noted that stakeholders have done their best over the years to sustain the sector by upholding the values and importance of telecommunications in society.

“However, let me be clear: our work is far from over. It is not enough to have kept the sector afloat; we must now focus on securing its future. The sustainability challenges we face today are not just a passing storm—they are a clarion call for decisive action to ensure that this industry thrives for generations to come.

“Despite the dire warnings, we still believe that a better 2025 is possible—but only if we act now. Let this be the moment when we come together, acknowledge the urgency of the situation, and commit to saving this sector,” he said.

It would recalled that the NCC has debunked a media report that it has approved tariff increases for the telcos as of January 2025.

The NCC said the report did not emanate from the agency.

