Telecoms Tariff Hike: Govt Abandoned Masses To Corporate Fat Cats –NLC

Following the recent approval for a 50 per cent tariff hike in calls and data services, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the Federal Government of prioritising the profits of corporate organisations over the welfare of the masses grappling daily with the harsh economy and high cost of living.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who accused government of abandoning millions of suffering Nigerians to “corporate fat cats,” condemned the approval through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Ajaero, who noted that Congress was not against an increase in telecommunication tariffs, however, argued that 50 per cent increment was too much, as the increment would mean an average worker earning the N70,000 new minimum wage would have to spend N10, 500 on telecommunication from the meagre salary which was already too small to get by.

His words: “This decision, coming at a time when Nigerian workers and the masses are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, is a clear assault on their welfare and an abandonment of the people to corporate fat cats. “Telecommunication services are essential for daily communication, work, and access to information.

Yet, an average Nigerian worker already spends approximately 10 per cent of their wages on telecom charges. For a worker earning the current minimum wage of ₦70,000, this means an increase from ₦7,000 to a staggering ₦10,500 per month or 15 per cent of his salary—a cost that is unsustainable.

“This hike exemplifies the government’s apparent ease in prioritising corporate profits over citizens’ welfare. It is shocking that the government approved this 50 per cent tariff increase for telecom companies within a month, yet took nearly a year to approve the recent minimum wage for workers, despite the rising cost of living and inflation eroding purchasing power.

“This glaring disparity underscores a troubling reality: the government appears more aligned with the interests of wealthy corporations than with the needs of the workers and citizens it is meant to serve.

“We must ask: When will the government stand for the people it swore to protect? When will the National Assembly rise to its responsibility and hold the executive accountable for policies that blatantly undermine the welfare of the majority? When will the common man heave a sigh of relief in Nigeria?”

The NLC president called on the government to stop implementation of the 50 per cent telecommunication tariff increment, warning that the Congress may be forced to mobilise Nigerians to boycott telecommunication services if implemented. “NLC is not opposed to a tariff review, but disagrees with the approved rate of increase.

We, therefore, call on the government, the NCC and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of this ill-advised hike to allow a reasonable conversation around it. If the dialogue agrees on the need for the hike, then, we can all seek a more humane increase and definitely not this 50 per cent hike.

“The NLC calls on all Nigerian workers and masses to reject this unjustifiable tariff hike. We urge citizens to prepare for collective action, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services, to compel the reversal of this punitive increase. “This is for our dignity, our rights, and our survival as a people.

The Nigeria Labour Congress remains resolute in defending the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses. We will not allow the people to bear the brunt of policies that further entrench poverty and inequality. “Together, we will do our best to resist this injustice and demand that government prioritises the interests of its citizens over corporate interests.”

