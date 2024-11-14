Telecoms: Subscribers Tackle Operators Over Deteriorating Service

Share

…hit MTN on 20th anniversary

Mobile phone subscribers across Nigeria have again complained about the bad service experience from their service providers.

Despite the warning by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to the telecoms operators to mandatorily improve, the quality of service has continued to deteriorate instead.

However, the telcos have continued to agitate for increase in their tariffs. The subscribers, under the aegis of the Association of Telephone, CableTv, and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCISNigeria) and National Association of Telecoms Subscribers of Nigeria (NATCOM), have resisted any move by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to increase their tariffs without first improving their services.

NATCOM National President, Deolu Ogunbanjo, said the service rendered by the MNOs had become ‘’so bad’ that subscribers now lament openly. He said: “The service delivery has been so bad.

It was one of the issues raised last Thursday but the telcos complained about their constraint to expand capacity and the need to raise tariff.” Recently, one of the operators, MTN Nigeria, threatened to shut down if it was not allowed to increase its tariffs.

MTN threatened that it would shut down its operation in Nigeria if the NCC refuses to approve its request to increase its tariff. The telco stated that its productivity would continue to be affected if not allowed to increase its tariff.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Karl Toriola, had said there was need for the telco to increase its tariff for the sustainability of its operation in consonance with the economic situation of the country.

He noted that the sector had been accumulating significant losses and that immediate action was necessary to reverse the trend. Toriola reiterated that the sector faces critical pressures from rising operational costs, including escalating diesel prices required to power base transceiver stations.

“There should be no delusion; if the tariff doesn’t go up, we will shut down,” he threatened. Meanwhile, subscribers have frowned against any such increase in tariff, citing various factors.

The Nigerian telecoms consumers frowned on high service tariffs amid low network connection speed and fast data depletion rate, urging the mobile network operators to address infrastructure deficits to improve digital skills and financial services for fresh opportunities, job creation, and prosperity in the economy.

The operators’ repeated calls for increments in product and service tariffs amid network issues, dropped calls, data depletion, and poor Internet connectivity have remained in the front burner of public discourse in the Nigerian telecoms industry.

The network operators’ long list of economic headwinds and other operational issues in the sector, notwithstanding, several millions of Nigerian telecoms consumers are basically concerned about the MNOs’ quality of service (QoS), and their quality of experience (QoE) in accordance with the core mandate of the NCC.

In reaction to the MTN’s threat to shut down operation in Nigeria, the National President of ATCIS, Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, said the shutting down of MTN services would not affect its subscribers, urging the telco to desist from threatening its customers.

He said it would rather lose its customers in Nigeria if it increases its tariffs. Bilesanmi insisted on improving quality of services by the MNOs before thinking of increasing their tariffs.

“We cannot continue to pay for the services we do not enjoy, the telcos should improve their services rather than threatening us with increase in their tariffs,” he submitted.

However, the MTN subscribers have continued to complain in reaction to the MTN Foundation’s 20th anniversary. In its X handle, New Telegraph gathered the following reactions: Ibifuro Ikan @Ibeekann said: “why would I subscribe for data since Sunday and I haven’t seen what I paid for? I paid twice for 15gb with my pocket app and kuda accounts.

Both were successful, but I never got anything till much later where I got 15gb instead of 30gb. Please sort this out.” Iyalode Efunsetan @absoluteOMP wrote: “fix your network, I can’t even watch videos online. It’s terrible.”

Jonathan Ebhodagbe @ ebodee4 wrote: “Hello MTN, I made a purchase of Airtime from myMTNng app of 5,000; on the 5th of Nov around 10.53am. I made payment via transfer into the account stipulated (wema bank 6823283620 Coralpay Next Gen PG).

However I am yet to be credited the value debitted on my line. Check DM.” Oppressor @ødaukile wrote: “I can’t browse the internet on my phone, even though I have active data bundle on my SIM card. Is it normal?” Jonathan wrote: “20yrs of Fraudulent Attributes.

I have been complaining of constant DEDUCTIONS of my Airtime N100 everyday for 2WEEKS.” Saheedart @Oyindasola1001 said: “Fix your network please, this glitch is annoying.”

Wisdom Audi @WisdomAudi26823 wrote: “Am having a huge problem with u guys and I will like to get your customer service contact in other to talk CONTINUED FROM PAGE 17 with you cause writing it down will confuse you.”

Benjamin Nwonu wrote: “Did you just say join you celebrate 20 years or bad service and bad network? @MTNNG You’re celebrating 20 years and yet your network takes 20 minutes to load 3mb.

What a shame!!!!!” IfeanyJBN @JonhBoscoIN said: “I have DM MTN for over two weeks regarding the issue I am having and have not been able to make call for over two weeks.

It always show “Not registered in any network”. MTN has confirmed the number has been linked and I am wondering why they cannot fix this issue.”

Share

Please follow and like us: