Telecoms: Subscribers Seek Urgent Protection Against AI-Driven Privacy Violations

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has issued an urgent appeal to Nigerian regulatory authorities to take immediate and decisive action to protect citizens’ privacy rights in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

The consumer advocacy group specifically called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to move swiftly in safeguarding telecoms consumers and all Nigerian citizens from emerging technological threats.

In a chat with New Telegraph, its President, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, highlighted a growing and troubling trend in which individuals surreptitiously record or photograph unsuspecting members of the public without their knowledge or consent, subsequently posting such content across various social media platforms.

Ogunbanjo noted that while some of these postings are disguised as entertainment or content creation, they often serve to embarrass victims or violate their fundamental right to privacy.

This behavior, he warned, has become increasingly pervasive in today’s digital space, where the lines between public interest and private rights have become dangerously blurred. Of greater concern, according to NATCOMS, is the role that Artificial Intelligence (AI) now plays in exacerbating these privacy violations.

While acknowledging that AI has brought about powerful and beneficial innovations in the digital age, the association warned that these same tools are being weaponised by malicious individuals to perpetrate new forms of online harassment and privacy breaches.

He detailed how AI technologies are now being used to generate fake images that appear authentic, clone the voices of unsuspecting victims, and fabricate chat screenshots designed to mislead or defame.

These synthetic yet convincing creations are then deliberately spread across social media platforms, often with the intent to cyber bully, blackmail, or publicly embarrass targeted individuals.

Content creators and social media users, the he noted, sometimes post these manipulated materials in the name of entertainment, without regard for the devastating impact on victims’ reputations, mental health, and personal lives.

“As we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day, we must confront the reality that technology, while beneficial, has also created new avenues for rights violations.

“The NCC and NDPC must ensure that telecoms consumer rights and indeed every Nigerian citizen’s right to privacy is protected. Our people must not be violated, cyber bullied, or embarrassed using the digital space,” Ogunbanjo stated.

To address these pressing concerns, NATCOMS proposed specific legislative action, calling on both the NCC and NDPC to collaborate in initiating a comprehensive bill through the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

This proposed legislation, the association emphasised, is a matter of urgent public importance and should establish clear legal frameworks to protect Nigerians from unauthorized recording, non-consensual sharing of personal content, and AI-generated manipulations.

It emphasised a firm reminder that in today’s interconnected world, consumer rights must evolve to address new technological realities, and regulators must act proactively rather than reactively to emerging threats in the digital ecosystem.