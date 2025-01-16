Telecoms: Subscribers Reject Planned Tariff Increase, Insist On Quality Of Service

Share

Telecoms subscribers have insisted that there should be no increase on tariffs, claiming that it will further affect the personal economy of individuals.

On various social media platforms and consumers’ programmes monitored on radio by New Telegraph, the subscribers said there was already hunger in the country, saying any slight increase in tariff at this moment would affect majority of them.

“There is tension and depression in the country, many of us find respite online as we stick to our phone to catch fun and at least forget our sorrows.

If they increase the tariffs now, many of us will not be able to afford the data and that may lead to more deaths,” one of the subscribers claimed.

“Why will the Federal Government approve any increase of telecoms tariffs at this point of the economic situation? Do they want to kill us?

We cannot accept that, please help us voice out our agitation, we are not ready for the increase now, let the economy prove first before they talk about the increase in the telecom tariffs,” another subscribers said.

Recall that subscribers had earlier rejected the proposal by the telcos to increase their tariffs by 100 per cent. The telcos had mounted pressure on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to approve the increase for them, citing high cost of production.

The regulatory body had refused to approve the tariff increase for the telcos. The telcos had earlier threatened to shut down their services if the NCC refused to approve the tariff increase.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, described the telecoms sector as “under siege,” citing soaring operational costs driven by in flation, volatile exchange rates, and rising energy prices.

He noted that despite these challenges, tariffs had remained unchanged, leaving operators struggling to maintain quality service and expand their networks.

The telecoms chief warned that without an immediate tariff adjustment, operators may resort to service shedding, leading to limited availability of telecom services in certain areas.

The first call for a tariff adjustment was made in April 2024, but no significant progress was achieved.

In response to the growing financial strain, ALTON and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria issued a joint statement urging the Federal Government to facilitate a constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders.

However, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, last week, announced that there would be increase in the tariffs but not by 100 per cent.

In response to the minister’s announcement as monitored by New Telegraph, the subscribers are not ready for the increase.

In particular, they decried the low quality of services by the telecoms operators across the country, insisting that the telcos should improve their services before talking on tariff increase.

According to them, the telecom operators in the country are not providing the quality services that warrant any increase in tariff.

Some even claimed that they do not even know the actual tariffs they pay for the telecom services especially for the data and voice calls.

“We don’t even know the actual tariffs so how do we know what the 100% increase they are agitating will be? They have various tariff plans already, definitely they have been cheating us before.

If I may ask, do you know the real tariff you pay for calls and data by all these telcos? Do they have uniformed tariffs? So, calling for any increment in tariffs is to further extort us and we will not accept that,” they claimed.

