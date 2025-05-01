Telecoms: Subscribers’ Outcry Over Low Mobile Network Quality Intensifies

Share

Growing frustration among Nigerian mobile users has reached a boiling point as frequent call drops, sluggish internet speeds, and inconsistent connectivity plague major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and others.

Subscribers across leading networks, MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, reported worsening service quality, sparking demands for urgent intervention from providers and regulators.

Complaints have surged, with rise in service-related grievances especially after the increase in the telecoms tariffs. Lagos-based entrepreneur, Adaobi Nwankwo, said: “My business relies on mobile transactions.

Unstable networks mean missed payments and frustrated customers.” Similar sentiments echo in Abuja, where IT professional, Chinedu Eze, lamented, saying: “Buffering videos and dropped calls are now daily struggles.”

In response, telecoms operators attributed the issues to vandalism of critical infrastructure, frequent fiber optic cuts from road construction, theft, and economic hurdles.

They claimed that each mobile network operator recorded at least 33 fiber cut in a day. They said the thieves, who engage in fiber cut, believe they would get copper from the cables not knowing that those cables do not contain coppers as those used in the era of NITEL.

According to them, “replacing vandalised equipment is costly and delayed by forex shortages, hindering imports of necessary tools.” Operators also pointed to network congestion from rising data consumption and limited spectrum availability.

The NCC has intensified monitoring, fining operators over N500 million for failing to meet Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks. The commission reaffirmed its commitments to infrastructure upgrades and consumer protection, urging subscribers to report outages via NCC’s toll-free line.

However, critics argued that enforcement remains lax, with penalties insufficient to drive improvement. Nigeria’s telecoms sector grapples with aging infrastructure, unreliable power supply, and soaring operational costs exacerbated by inflation and currency devaluation.

The 5G rollout, initially a beacon of hope, faces delays due to high import costs for equipment. ALTON calls for government collaboration to streamline right-of-way permits and safeguard infrastructure. Industry analysts stressed the need for pubic-private partnerships to modernise networks and diversify energy sources.

“Investment in fiber expansion and renewable energy for towers is critical,” stated tech analyst Adeyemi Adesina. As mobile networks remain vital for Nigeria’s digital economy and financial inclusion, stakeholders urge swift action to prevent broader economic fallout.

With urban centers most affected, the NCC’s upcoming QoS review in June 2024 is highly anticipated. For millions, the hope is for tangible progress, ensuring connectivity aligns with the nation’s aspirations in an increasingly digital world.

