Telecoms: Subscribers Call For New Regulation On Sim Card Reallocation

Nigerian telecoms subscribers are urging the Federal Government and regulatory agencies to introduce stricter measures governing the reallocation of recycled SIM cards, citing rising cases of fraud, identity theft, and unauthorized account access.

The call came amid growing concerns that telecoms operators are reassigning deactivated phone numbers to new users without properly clearing previous owners’ data, exposing individuals to financial and security risks.

There were reports of new users having access to the bank statements, Facebook and other social accounts of the former users.

In Nigeria, where over 224 million active SIM cards are registered across major networks like MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, telecoms operators routinely recycle inactive numbers after a grace period.

However, subscribers complain that the current process fails to completely erase the digital footprint of the previous owner, leading to situations where new users gain access to old bank accounts, social media profiles, and other sensitive data linked to the number.

A recent incident involving a Lagos-based businessman, Adeola Ogunlesi, highlights the dangers. After losing his phone and failing to retrieve his number, the SIM was reassigned to another individual who gained access to his WhatsApp and attempted to defraud his contacts.

“I lost my phone and couldn’t retrieve my number because I didn’t have my NIN details at the time. Months later, someone else got my old number and started messaging my contacts for money,” Ogunlesi recounted.

“The telecoms company told me there was nothing they could do since the number had been reassigned,” he added.

Consumer advocacy groups and telecoms subscribers are now pushing for a regulatory framework that mandates extended dormancy period – a longer waiting period (at least 12 months) before a deactivated SIM can be reassigned; complete data purge – mandatory wipe of all linked accounts (banking, social media, etc.) before reassignment; subscriber notification – an alert system informing the previous owner before their number is recycled; as well as strict KYC enforcement – ensuring new users undergo thorough identity verification before acquiring a recycled SIM.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) currently requires telecoms operators to wait 180 days before reallocating a dormant number.

However, critics argue that this period is insufficient and that operators often bypass proper data clearance protocols. When contacted, a top official at the NCC, who spoke to New Telegraph, acknowledged receiving complaints and stated that the regulatory agency is reviewing its SIM deactivation and reallocation policies.

The source said: “We are aware of the concerns and are working with operators to ensure better safeguards for subscribers.”

Telecoms operators, however, argued that implementing stricter measures could lead to number shortages, particularly in high-demand urban areas.

An industry insider from one of the major networks, who spoke anonymously, said: “Recycling SIMs is necessary to manage number resources efficiently, but we recognize the need for better security measures.”

Countries like the US and UK have stricter SIM recycling policies, including longer dormancy periods and mandatory disassociation from previous accounts.

In India, telecom regulators require a 90-day cooling-off period and mandate operators to send multiple notifications before reassigning a number. Experts suggested that Nigeria could adopt similar measures.

“The NCC must enforce a proper delinking process where all financial and social media accounts tied to a number are automatically disconnected before reassignment,” said tech policy analyst, Chinedu Eze.

As pressure mounts, stakeholders are calling for a collaborative approach involving the NCC, telecom operators, financial institutions, and digital platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook to ensure seamless disconnection of recycled numbers from previous accounts.

For now, subscribers are advised to update their contact details with banks and social media platforms if they lose a SIM; enable two-factor authentication (2FA) using email instead of SMS where possible, and report lost or stolen SIMs immediately to their service provider.

With Nigeria’s telecom sector continuing to expand, the need for robust regulations on SIM reallocation has never been more urgent.

Subscribers hope that authorities will act swiftly to prevent further exploitation and protect users from the growing risks of recycled numbers.

