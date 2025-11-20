Telecoms: Stakeholders Warn Of Stunted Growth Without Urgent FDI Policy Reforms

Key stakeholders in the Nigeria’s telecommunications sector have called on the Federal Government to formulate and implement targeted policies specifically designed to attract significant foreign direct investment into the industry.

This plea, voiced by leaders of major industry associations, underscored a growing concern that the sector is facing a critical investment drought that threatens to stymie future growth, hinder the rollout of critical infrastructure, and erode the country’s digital competitiveness on the global stage.

Foreign investment in Nigeria’s telecoms sector plummeted by 58 per cent in Q1 2025 and 87 per cent in Q3 2024, compared to previous periods.

The stakeholders argued that without a refreshed and deliberate policy framework that makes Nigeria an attractive and secure destination for international capital, the nation risked falling behind in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The call for action was articulated prominently by the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, who highlighted the stark contrast between the sector’s potential and its current financial realities.

Adebayo pointed to pressing issues such as the instability of the foreign exchange rate, multiple taxation, and the debilitating cost of securing and maintaining telecoms infrastructure as major deterrents to potential international investors.

He stated: “The current investment climate is fraught with challenges that are making investors think twice. We are at a pivotal moment where we need the government to demonstrate unwavering commitment through policies that guarantee policy consistency, address the forex crisis, and ensure the safety of our installations.

Without these, the much-needed capital for network expansion and technological upgrade will continue to elude us, to the detriment of every Nigerian who relies on these services.”

His sentiments reflected a deep-seated anxiety within operator circles regarding the sustainability of current operations, let alone funding the next phase of digital growth. Echoing this perspective from a broader industry standpoint, the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, emphasised the telecommunications sector’s indispensable role as the backbone for nearly every other modern industry.

He argued that underinvestment in telecoms would have a cascading negative effect on national productivity, innovation, and economic resilience. “Telecoms is no longer a standalone sector; it is the critical enabler for commerce, education, healthcare, and governance.

Therefore, any policy that discourages Foreign Direct Investment in this space is effectively undermining our entire economic foundation.

The government must move beyond rhetoric and create an enabling environment that is predictable, transparent, and incentivizes long-term capital commitment. We need policies that signal to the world that Nigeria is open for business and ready to partner with investors in building a digitally robust nation,” Oyerinde asserted.

According to them, this view positions telecoms investment not as a sector-specific issue but as a national economic imperative requiring immediate and strategic attention. The stakeholders specifically pinpointed several areas requiring urgent policy intervention.

Top of the list is the need for a clear and sustainable framework for critical national infrastructure, which would grant telecoms facilities the necessary protection and priority they require, thereby reducing the operational costs and service disruptions caused by vandalism and arbitrary closures by government agencies.

Furthermore, there is a strong appeal for the harmonisation of the numerous taxes and levies imposed by different tiers of government, which currently create a cumbersome and unpredictable cost structure for operators.

The stakeholders also stressed the importance of streamlining the processes for Right of Way approvals, a perennial bottleneck that has delayed the deployment of fibre optic cables and increased rollout costs across the country.

The call extended to the government to champion and fast-track the implementation of the National Broadband Plan, which itself is a significant magnet for FDI if backed by credible and supportive government policies. The collective message from these industry leaders is clear: the time for action is now.

They contended that Nigeria possesses the market size and potential to be a prime destination for global telecoms investors, but this potential can only be realized within a stable, predictable, and incentivizing policy ecosystem crafted by the Federal Government.

The ball, they say, is now in the government’s court to respond with concrete measures that will unlock the capital required to power Nigeria’s digital future and secure its position in the global digital landscape.