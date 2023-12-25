Telecoms: Stakeholders urge FG to formulate customer-friendly policies

Stakeholders in the telecoms sector have urged the Federal Government to come up with policies that will be more friendly to consumers in the coming year. According to them, while the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been making frantic efforts to protect the consumers, there are some aspects where the government needs to review or formulate new policies that will make telecom services cheaper for them. They noted that the multiple taxes levied on telecoms operators were having effects on the consumers, urging the government to reduce the taxes. Speaking to New Telegraph, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Sina Bilesanmi, said telecoms subscribers had continued to contribute billions of naira to the telecoms market while generating revenue for the governments both at federal and state levels.

Bilesanmi noted that the services of some of the telecoms companies were not worth it, saying consumers do not get value for their money. He urged the NCC to prevail on the service providers to deliver quality services to subscribers in the coming years. He insisted that subscribers should be entitled to receive value for their money. While making the call, the ATCIS boss said the association advanced a course that promotes the rights, interests, and welfare of telecoms subscribers in Nigeria, thus the reason for its struggle to make sure the subscribers get quality services from operators in Nigeria. Describing NCC as the chief advocate of consumer rights and interests, ATCIS maintained that subscribers should be entitled to an improved service, and a reduction of the tariff of data and voice calls. Bilesanmi equally called for affordable and reliable internet service, and a stop to automatic fixed charges, while advocating for a reduction in the interest rate for borrowed credit on mobile phones, and a bridge in access gaps.

While lauding NCC for delivering incredible gains to the industry, the group solicited cooperation with the Commission in the best interest of subscribers. “The nation’s economy has been benefiting tremendously and with an enviable record in relation to many other African countries. “The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the telecoms sector has contributed huge revenue to the national economy, which it has equally sustained over the years,” Bilesanmi said. He further applauded the Commission for the implementation of emergency communication centres, the Do Not Disturb toll-free 2442 short code, the consumer complaints line, and Mobile Number Portability, demanding more consumerfriendly policies. He also insisted that the Cable TV service providers must implement pay-as-you-watch for Nigerian subscribers, stating that the subscribers could no longer tolerate being cheated by the Cable TV service providers. It would be recalled that the association had been at the forefront of advocating for pay-asyou-watch service in Nigeria, claiming that the subscribers are being exploited. He said: “Nigerians, generally, are being exploited by Multichoice and its other colleagues in the PayTV market. The fact that they have stuck to only a monthly prepaid subscription model against people’s will says it all.

“Here is why: when you do your subscription today and you travel for the next 30 days such that you have not enjoyed your subscription, it will have expired before your return and when you come back, you’ll have to do another subscription to have access to their services. “We cannot continue with this kind of extortion. We need a new system where subscribers pay for the service that they use and nothing more. Ordinarily, subscribers should be the king in the PayTv market, but what we have in Nigeria is the opposite.”