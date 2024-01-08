Telecoms: Stakeholders upbeat as state cancels RoW charges

Stakeholders in the telecoms sector have commended the Nassarawa State Government for canceling the charges on the Right of Way (RoW) for telecoms operators to ease their operation in the State. According to industry players, it is a good thing to start the year with, saying it would attract more investment in Nigeria. The RoW charge is the levy telcos pay to the state governments for laying optic fibre cables that carry internet traffic on state roads. Right of Way has been a major issue in the telecom industry which has been giving the players a headache as many states charge above the N145 per linear metre fixed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The Nassarawa State Right of Way Regulation 2023, which came into effect on the 29th of December 29, 2023 waives Right of Way (RoW) charges for the installation, placing, laying, and or maintenance of telecommunication network facilities in the state. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, the feature is a huge step in the right direction in creating a healthy environment for the digital economy to thrive. “With this audacious enactment, the target set by the @ FMCIDENigeria, to achieve 75 per cent of our fibre optic cable target—set by the National Broadband Plan—by the end of 2027 has gained further mileage.

“As the @NgComCommission engages more states on the benefits of creating an enabling environment for telecommunications investments, including increased connectivity, economic growth, and improved digital services through waiving the RoW charges, we are hoping that other states would toe a similar line in easing these charges. “Our appreciation goes to the Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule for providing the leadership that oversaw this crucial regulation being passed in his state; as well as the MD/CEO of the Nassarawa State Urban Development Board, Engr. Yahaya Mohammed Wada, for the hard work and commitment of him and his team in bringing it to fruition,” he said. Also speaking through his official X handle, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said it is a good direction towards bridging the digital divide in the country. According to him, the move by the state government would greatly help in connecting more areas in the country. He said: “Our journey to a more connected society requires bold leadership, as demonstrated by His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of @NasarawaGovt who has now joined a number of other states in waiving Right of Way charges for telecom operators.

“This is an exciting move that makes it easier for further investment in our broadband and fibre network and also shows the commitment of our leaders to President @officialABAT’s plan to ensure a prosperous digital economy for all. “We look forward to working with the Governor and his team to deliver more growth for the people of Nasarawa State.” In December 2023, the Katsina State Government also announced a waiver of the right of way (RoW) charges for telecommunication firms in the State. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Kaula, disclosed in a statement. He said the move was a sequel to the signing of an executive order titled, “Right of Way (RoW) Charges Regulation Order 2023,” by the governor. He said the move was geared towards attracting telecom investors to the state. Radda assured that the move would soon attract investments for Katsina, especially in the areas of information and communications technology (ICT) and internet development.