Telecoms: Stakeholders Seek Govt’s Interest In Local Content Devt

There are various challenges facing the telecommunication sector, which stakeholders want the new government to address in order to position Nigeria among the countries that are fast growing technologically. Aside from addressing those challenges, they equally expect the government to encourage private investors both local and foreign to bring their investments into Nigeria.

According to them, the government should ensure those who have left the country are wooed back through robust policies. Nigeria’s Information Technology is ranked second following South Africa within the continent; it is still ranked lower among other countries of the world.

Multiple taxations

One of the major challenges the telecoms operators battle with is the issue of multiple taxation, which they want the government to look at holistically and tackled headlong. Industry analysts say there are over 36 different taxes and levies meted out on the service providers, especially, mobile network operators (MNOs) rendering telecoms services in Nigeria.

According to them, the telecoms industry suffers most from the problems of over-taxation, noting that aggressive taxation of the sector is impacting service quality, which has suffered a series of degradation as consumers suffer the consequences. The current one is the proposed five per cent excise duty on telecom services (calls, SMS, and data).

Stakeholders including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, the President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, and others opposed the planned five per cent excise duty on telecoms services, insisting that such a plan is detrimental to the growth of telecoms in Nigeria.

Speaking on the negative impact of multiple taxations, the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida, said multiple taxation and fees posed a huge threat to the growth of the Nigerian telecoms market. “There should be a uniform tax system, and the same should apply to fees. Taxes are essential to providing funding for infrastructure; it is important for the growth of any society. But taxing and levying businesses multiple times inhibits growth. This is where regulation is needed to streamline the tax system and other fees for tower companies,” he said.

However, despite their revolts, the Federal Government insisted that the excise duty would be implemented. The stakeholders, therefore, urged the new government to trash the proposed excise duty and other taxes that have been choking the sector. Meanwhile, President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, pledged to address the issue of multiple taxations for both local and foreign investors to have a conducive business environment to do their businesses.

He said: “I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxations and various anti-investment inhibitions. “We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home.”

Infrastructure

The Nigerian Communications Commission identified poor infrastructure as the bane of the telecoms industry in Nigeria. Industry stakeholders have called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on members of the 10th National Assembly to ensure the passage of the telecoms infrastructure Bill into law. According to them, four successive parliaments have discussed the National Critical Infrastructure Bill, yet none of the parliaments has been able to pass and harmonise the bill for assent by the President.

The World Bank has described the level and quality of infrastructure in Nigeria as low despite the Federal Government’s claim of borrowing to finance infrastructure. In its Nigeria public finance review report, the World Bank said that Nigeria’s physical infrastructure gap would likely reach $3 trillion in the next 30 years. The report read: “The level and quality of Nigeria’s infrastructure quality is low, with the country ranked 132 out of 137 countries for infrastructure in the 2018 Global Competitive Index.

Nigeria’s physical infrastructure gap is estimated to reach $3 trillion over the next 30 years.” Stakeholders want the infrastructure companies (InfraCos) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deploy metropolitan fibre and associated equipment to operationalise the licenses while they want more companies licensed. They urged the government to partner with the private sector in the development of the needed infrastructure to grow the telecom sector.

NITDA Bill

Recently, the introduction and attempt to pass the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Bill, which seeks to convert NITDA from a development agency to a regulatory agency in a sector where there is an existing regulator, has been generating controversies between the government and the stakeholders. While the government is bent on passing the Bill, telecoms operators and stakeholders have insisted that the Bill be crushed.

The stakeholders unanimously condemned the plan by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in pushing the NITDA’s Bill, which, they said, excluded all the contributions of industry stakeholders, and therefore does not represent their interests. They claimed that passing the Bill would create confusion in the sector and create multiple regulatory bodies.

They, therefore, urged the new government to disallow the Bill to be passed into law as the 9th Senate insisted that it would pass the Bill. The Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the proposed NITDA 2022 Bill in- fringed on the functions of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), adding that, two agencies of government in the same space would create unnecessary double regulation, double taxation, confusion, discourage capital investment and negatively impact the Ease of Doing Business Initiative of the Federal Government.

“We believe that the role of NIT- DA as an agency is for the development of the ICT sector and the focus should be on how to empower the agency on this development and not another regulator for the industry thereby causing unnecessary confusion and disestablishing the gains the sector has made so far to the Nigerian economy,” Adebayo stated.

Policy

The necessity for a national information technology (IT) policy became more obvious after the participation of the Nigerian delegation in the first African Development Forum on the Challenge to Africa of Globalisation in the Information Age held in Addis Abba in October 1999. As a result, a national workshop on the National Information and Communication Infrastructure was held in Abuja in March 2000.

In parallel, professional bodies including the Computer Association of Nigeria (COAN), Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN) and Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPN) submitted draft IT policy proposals. More efforts followed and culminated in the production of a master plan for the development of a national ICT programme “ICT 2000” during the term of Chief Ebitimi Banigo as Minister of Science and Technology.

In the policy, it was stated that the nation would endeavour to develop global competitive quality manpower in IT and related disciplines. The objectives of the policy include: developing a pool of IT engineers, scientists, technicians, and software developers; increasing the availability of trained personnel; providing attractive career opportunities; developing requisite skills in various aspects of IT; to develop made in Nigeria software to earn foreign exchange; and to develop domestic computer components.

The strategies were making the use of IT mandatory at all levels of educational institutions through adequate financial provision for tools and resources; developing relevant IT curricula for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. Such curricula will be based on the appropriate national syllabus at the selected level and other global certification syllabi, to tie into key elements of the government’s Universal Basic Education (UBE), the proposed digital virtual library scheme, related educational initiatives, and others.

Stakeholders urged the government to sustain such policy and some others that would promote the telecom sector of the country including the Dig Once policy, and also replicate the policy in each state of the country. They also call do review and amendment to some other policies especially those that are not reliable by the country.

Local manufacturing

There is a need for the country to develop and grow its local production of both software and hardware. The country imports virtually 80 per cent of all its IT equipment, and a diversity of firms exist to supply, service, and maintain the imported equipment. There are however problems associated with poor vendor performance and the high cost of computing equipment. Local manufacturing was under discussion, there were agitations for the development of indigenous IT production.

There were over 200 registered companies in Nigeria offering a broad range of computer-related services. Most of them were set up between 1977 and 1982 to take advantage of the indigenization decree and the then prevailing economic boom A partial survey conducted in 1986, involving 47 computer companies, showed that 88 per cent of these were vendors; 79 per cent were consultants; 70 percent offered training services; 68 per cent had maintenance facilities; and 45 per cent offered bureau services.

There is a lot of overlapping as many firms offered three or more services. However, some local investors have gone into different aspects of local IT production mostly the software while a larger quantity of the hardware, and the infrastructure are still imported. Meanwhile, the business environment has been challenged by various factors, although experts said there are still huge opportunities for business expansion in Nigeria despite the challenges.

Appointment

Meanwhile, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has urged President Tinubu to appoint an appropriate person as the next Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. The Executive Secretary of AT- CON, Mr. Ajibola Olude, urged the President to look within the ICT sector to appoint the next minister into the office just vacated by Professor Isa Pantami, who served under the former administration of President Muahammadu Buhari.

The ATCON Secretary said with the current challenges faced in the sector, there was no time to experiment with someone from outside the industry. He said: “We need someone who knows the challenges in the ICT sector and understands how to find solutions to them. The industry also needs someone ready to work with the critical stakeholders in the industry, not an independent person who would not listen to them.”