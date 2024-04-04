Telecoms: Skill Acquisition, Data Breach, Internet Outage Characterised Q1, 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, various developments shook the industry. Among these were the successful training of the first cohort of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the disruption of networks, data breach, and a host of others. Abolaji Adebayo reports

3MTT

As part of the effort towards developing the digital economy, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) launched the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, a free coding training initiative aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone and powering the country’s digital economy. The average length of the courses being offered in this phase will be three months. The training is hybrid, meaning that it combines online and in-person components.

While the majority of the training can be done remotely, some aspects will require in person training. The programme recorded success as the first cohort graduated at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Commenting on the programme, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said: “As we end the first quarter of 2024, I am encouraged by the progress we are making in a number of our key initiatives across all our strategic pillars. We end the quarter with positivity and go into a new month with renewed hope in what is possible when we all come together for the good of the nation.

“As we wave goodbye to the 1st Cohort of the #3MTT Fellows, we had an engaging session to continue to support the fellows on the #3MTT platform for ongoing growth in their respective courses.” While flagging off the second cohort of the programme, the minister disclosed that a significant number of fellows in the first cohort were being placed into jobs as interns all over the country. Beyond that, he said all the fellows from the first phase are now at a stage where they will be participating in hackathons within their states to put what they’ve learned into practice; working together with their peers, and building solutions that can showcase their expertise.

In addition to job placement, Tijani said the government was working on the possibility of providing unemployment benefits for Nigerians participating in the programme. The second phase of the program, which was launched on February 29th this year accommodates 270,000 young and old Nigerians as fellows for the second cohort of the programme, bringing the figure to 10% of the 3 million after the first 30,000.

ID4D

Aside from the 3MTT, the Federal Government in the first quarter of 1014 also inaugurated the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project Ecosystem Steering Committee. The steering committee is to guide the strategic direction of the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project.

Vision

The project’s vision is to establish a secure and verifiable digital identity for every Nigerian, thereby enhancing service delivery, and governance, and creating opportunities for growth in the digital economy. The Committee is composed of the SGF as Chairman. Members include the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the NIMC, amongst others.

The DG/CEO NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote highlighted the importance of digital identity in driving socioeconomic development and empowering the citizens. She expressed confidence in the project’s transformative impact and looking forward to the Steering Committee’s collective efforts. Coker emphasised the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Program represents a bold and ambitious initiative aimed at leveraging digital technologies to enhance service delivery, improve governance, and unlock opportunities for our citizens.

The Steering Committee’s mandate extends beyond policy formulation to fostering a collaborative governance structure that will oversee the project’s implementation. The Committee is tasked with ensuring that the project aligns with international best practices and respects the privacy and rights of all Nigerians.

The project

The ID4D project, which commenced in 2019, is being financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $115 million and co-financing of US$100 million from the French Agency for Development and $215 million from the European Investment Bank. According to the World Bank, which facilitated the loans and monitored the project, as of April 30, 2023, a total of $35.6 million had been disbursed for the implementation of the project.

The bank said the objective of the Digital Identification for Development Project for Nigeria is to increase the number of persons with a national ID number, issued by a robust and inclusive foundational Identification (ID) system, that facilitates their access to services. While the sector witnessed those positive trajectories, there were also negative happenings that affected the sector, especially in terms of service delivery which were borne by the telecom operators, the banks, and their customers.

While making an effort to sustain the success and progress recorded during the quarter under review, the government must also work harder to checkmate the shortcomings

Internet outage

Towards the end of the first quarter of 2024, there was a nationwide disruption in internet services causing hitches in both telecom and banking services. Many Nigerians and by extension some parts of Africa could not access both data and voice while the banking services were not available for some days. This paralysed some businesses for those whose businesses are internet based.

Cause

It was gathered that the internet outage was a result of damage to international undersea cables supplying the telecom companies with connectivity. The damage affected major undersea cables near Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and caused downtime across West and South African countries. The West Africa Cable System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, and SAT3 cables are affected. Some bank networks in Nigeria were down and unable to process transactions as a result of the internet outage. Telecom subscribers were complaining bitterly about the situation before it was later restored partially.

Impact

Responding to its customers’ complaints over the poor internet connectivity being experienced, MTN issued a statement explaining the cause. The company said: “We apologise for the challenges you may be experiencing with internet speed and accessing data services at the moment. “This is a result of damage to international undersea cables across East & West Africa. The repair process is ongoing to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Please look out for further updates.” In the banking space, some banks were hit by cable damage as their network was shut down and could not process any transactions. According to reports from local media, the cable damage also caused a massive internet problem in South Africa. South African publication, My Broadband reported that WIOCC Group Business Development Head, Darren Bedford, confirmed that multiple undersea cables operating along Africa’s West coast were experiencing outages.

Bedford said their capacity on the Equiano cable had not been impacted. WIOCC also has capacity on the East cost EASSy cable. Due to this redundant capacity, Bedford said the outage would not impact their customers. Vodacom, one of South Africa’s telecom operators, also confirmed the undersea cable outages. “Multiple undersea cable failures between South Africa and Europe are currently impacting South Africa’s network providers, including Vodacom.”

“This means that certain customers are currently experiencing intermittent connectivity issues. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience while the issue is being attended to,” the company stated.

Data breach

During the quarter under review, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) embarked on an investigation of over 400 cases of privacy breaches involving digital lenders, popularly known as loan apps. The data protection authority sought a ban or restriction on mobile numbers found to have been used by lenders to breach the privacy of their customers. The Commission noted that its ongoing investigations have revealed that “loan apps are overly intrusive”.

This is, however, an already known fact considering the barrage of complaints by loan app users over the years. “They generally violate the principles of Data Protection and Privacy because they have access to contacts, pictures, messages, etc. of data subjects,” the Commission stated. While this was going on, there was a report data breach on the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). It was reported that a third party which, among others, was originally authorised to provide verification services to citizens and genuine businesses might have allowed expressverify.com to use its National Identification Number (NIN) verification credentials to conduct verification.

Following this, the NIMC restricted its licensed agents’ access to the National Identification Number (NIN) database following an ongoing investigation of an incidence of unauthorised access by expressverify.com. In a statement by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) which was investigating the incidence of data breach at NIMC, a third party was allowed to access the data.

While noting that the circumstances surrounding this permission were still under investigation, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) in a statement by the Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, said: “To remedy this incident, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), in line with established remediation protocols, barred all forms of access to its database. “Though necessary, barring all forms of access affected all genuine and crucial verification requests.

“After a painstaking review, limited access has been granted to a few establishments that are providing pivotal public services such as education and security.” The NDPC added that the investigation by relevant agencies was seeking to establish the medium through which expressverify.com obtained the credentials of bona fide third parties and to determine the liability of persons involved in line with extant laws. Meanwhile, experts in the tech ecosystem said the incident is inimical to the growth of the country and may affect many businesses if not checked and controlled properly.

Last line

While making an effort to sustain the success and progress recorded during the quarter under review, the government must also work harder to checkmate the shortcomings and find urgent solutions to data breaches.