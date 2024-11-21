Telecoms: Simplifying Tariff Plans for enhanced quality

Share

In Nigeria, it is difficult for subscribers to make decisions on call and data tariffs as mobile network operators have multiple tariff plans put up on their networks, which the NCC is striving to curb for enhanced quality.

Abolaji Adebayo reports Nigeria’s telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has warned of a new guideline that mandates telecommunications operators to publish details of subscribers’ tariff plans and billings in a bid to enable consumers to make informed decisions on their data usage and promote transparency.

The proliferation of tariff plans by mobile network operators has been giving subscribers headaches, keeping them in a dilemma on which to choose to get value for their money.

It was discovered that the four major mobile network operators in Nigeria have about 369 different tariff plans for both voice and data tied to promotion on their platforms.

Discovery

An inquiry into the incessant complaints by telecoms customers on data depletion led to the discovery of multiple tariff plans for voice and data by the four major mobile network operators in Nigeria.

The analysis of the various tariff plans indicated that MTN, as the largest operator, currently has 159 tariff plans, with 14 for voice and 145 for data. Airtel has 27 for voice and 41 for data services. Globacom has six for voice and 32 for data, while 9mobile has seven different tariff plans for voice and 97 for data.

Commenting on the situation, the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said majority of the telecoms subscribers in the country did not know the actual tariffs charged by their network providers.

According to him, the situation has made it difficult for many subscribers to actually select the best tariff plan for them since there is proliferation of such plans on the networks of their providers, noting that most times, the difference between two tariffs is not discernable by the subscribers.

He said this had been affecting the quality of experience (QoE) being advocated by the commission, and so creating uncertainty for the consumers. Meanwhile, he said the Commission would simplify the tariff plans and streamline them to just seven for a better understanding of the consumers and to enhance the quality of experience.

“The whole idea is to ensure that consumers have a good experience because too many tariff plans affect the quality of service – all benefits or allowances, voice, SMS, and data must be seated in clear, useful, and user-friendly formats.

“We don’t get this kind of transparency many of us are passionate about. I was able to state how much time you use per session. Every time, you spend maybe five minutes on YouTube, two minutes on Netflix, three minutes on Facebook experience, and all of that.

So this new data says how much per second for SMS, for voice and data. Now on the other side, the Commission will then publish approved times on the Commission’s websites.

We’re going to do this correctly. So under this simplification regime, approved times across all records. So when you go to our website, you will see the tariff plans for voice and data across the different levels.

“This is similar to legal experience. Now, under the current simplification guidance, it is expected that no operator will have more than seven tariff plans. It makes it easier for the customer to really make a choice about what better or what services to select,” he said.

Data depletion On data depletion, which many subscribers have constantly been complaining about, Adinde said there are about six factors that have been discovered causing the data depletion.

Among the factors he said the consumers should be aware of are activities on their devices, the complexity of their devices, the number of unused applications they open on their devices, and other factors.

According to.him, “that depletion is just a perception, but not the desire of the operators, whereas, in reality, it is the activities that people do with their phones that consume their data.

So, while you are here, we expect you, journalists, who now have a better understanding of this, to also communicate and help us to educate and create more awareness about what uses data on the phone. What really uses data is the activities that we embark upon.

The more activities you carry on, the more data you use, and the stronger the phone in terms of the spread of the phone, resolution of the phone, the more likely you are to use more data.

“Because data depletion came up on our own statistics as one of the five top concerns. That’s why the industry decided to dedicate resources to really address and create more awareness about what depletes data so people are able to understand how to manage their data resources.”

Regulatory guideline Meanwhile, the NCC has issued a ‘Guidance on Tariff Simplification’, which will take effect in coming December this year.

Earlier at the 93rd Telecoms Consumer Parliament, themed: “Optimising Data Experience: Empowering Consumers through Awareness and Transparency in a Consumer-Centric Telecom Industry” in Abuja, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, had noted that the move would help address tariff complexities leading to a clearer understanding of data consumption and reducing misconceptions about data depletion.

“To address tariff complexity, NCC issued a ‘Guidance on Tariff Simplification’, requiring operators to provide clear, accessible information on data plans and pricing.

This transparency will empower consumers to make better-informed decisions about their data usage and billing.

“In the coming months, operators will implement this guidance, presenting consumers with tables detailing their tariff plans, billing rates on each plan, and all terms and conditions related to the tariff plans they are on,” he added.

Misconception This directive followed a series of misconceptions and complaints by subscribers accusing mobile network operators of fraudulent data depletion across all networks.

The EVC explained why NCC had to take action, saying: “Earlier this year, NCC analysed consumer complaints, revealing data depletion and billing issues as top concerns.

In response, we directed Mobile Network Operators and ISPs to conduct audits of their billing systems, which reported no major issues.”

According to Maida, information about data usage and tariffs is important to establish and instill consumer confidence. “The Commission believes that an informed consumer is a better-equipped consumer, leading to a clearer understanding of data consumption and reducing misconceptions about data depletion.

“Smartphones, even when idle, often run background applications like automatic updates and location services, which consume data.

Additionally, high-definition streaming services like Netflix con – sume substantial data— about three gigabytes per hour in high definition or seven gigabytes in ultrahigh definition,” he explained.

Enlightenment

He further noted that consumer perception had been distorted due to a lack of information on salient contributors to tariff usage, including the impact of high-resolution devices and improved technologies on data use and the complexity of operator tariffs.

The EVC explained that with the advent of 4G and 5G, as well as devices with ultra-high-definition screens, data consumption had naturally increased.

He said: “For example, while viewing a photo on Instagram might have required only 100 kilobytes of data five years ago, today, with advanced camera resolutions, a photo can consume between two to four megabytes when opened on Instagram.

According to tech advisor, an online resource that offers tech reviews, spending an hour on Instagram can set you off an average of 600 megabytes of your data, while streaming platforms like YouTube would set you off by about 3.5 to 5.4 Gigabytes per hour.”

He also noted that improved technologies go beyond their purchase cost to pockets, but also come at a cost to data. He said: “Because they have better screen resolutions, they consume higher quality media that consumes more data.

This is the same for our increasing digital habits: according to DataReportal, the world’s internet users are spending less time watching television; the average daily television viewing has fallen by over 8% in the past year.

These viewers are now spending more time on their telephones, tablets, and smart TVs streaming programmes that they would previously have watched on broadcast television.”

Remedy

Also, as a means of curbing the data challenges, the Commission, in collaboration with major operators, launched a Joint Industry Campaign on Consumer Awareness of Smarter Data Usage.

This media campaign, spanning radio, television, newspapers, and mobile networks’ SMS, aims to educate consumers on effective data management.

Such messages as those that highlight the use of an individual’s smartphone devices to track data us – age and set limits on the amount of data they want to use daily.

Last line

As usual, telecoms customers expect strict enforcement of the NCC’s policies on tacos to ensure consumer satisfaction and enhanced quality experience.

