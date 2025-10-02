Telecoms: Sharing Infrastructure For Enhanced Services

With the new trend of infrastructure sharing, Nigerian telecommunications landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, moving from cutthroat competition to strategic collaboration, Abolaji Adebayo reports

In a landmark agreement that could redefine industry standards across Africa, T2, formerly 9Mobile, and MTN Nigeria have pioneered the country’s first large-scale network infrastructure sharing deal. This three-year national roaming arrangement, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), allows T2’s subscribers to seamlessly access MTN’s extensive network where T2’s coverage is limited or unavailable.

The partnership represents a radical departure from traditional industry models and introduces the concept of “co-opetition” to Nigeria’s telecom sector, where competitors collaborate to create shared value while maintaining their market positions.

As these two giants embark on this unprecedented journey, the industry watches closely to see whether infrastructure sharing will indeed deliver enhanced services to consumers while ensuring sustainable business models for operators. The timing of this agreement is particularly significant. T2, which peaked at over 22 million subscribers in 2016 as 9mobile, has seen its subscriber base plummet to approximately 3.2 million as of January 2025, a mere 2% market share in a market of 172.7 million active subscribers.

This decline has been attributed to persistent network quality issues, debt challenges, and ownership uncertainties. Meanwhile, MTN has solidified its market dominance with approximately 90.5 million subscribers, representing 52% of the Nigerian market. The infrastructure sharing agreement offers T2 a potential lifeline while providing MTN with additional revenue streams through more efficient utilisation of its existing infrastructure.

Understanding infrastructure sharing

Infrastructure sharing in telecommunications exists on a spectrum, ranging from passive to active arrangements. Passive infrastructure sharing involves the joint use of non-electronic infrastructure such as cell towers, power supply systems, physical sites, and backhaul transport networks. This form of sharing is relatively straightforward to implement as operators maintain separate electronic equipment while sharing physical facilities.

The cost-saving potential, while significant, is limited compared to more integrated approaches. On the other end of the spectrum lies active infrastructure sharing, which involves sharing electronic components of the network including radio access networks (antennas, transceivers, base stations), spectrum, and sometimes even core network functionalities.

The MTN-T2 agreement incorporates elements of both passive and active sharing, with a national roaming arrangement that effectively allows T2’s subscribers to access MTN’s radio access network while maintaining separation at the core network level. This approach offers greater costsaving potential while maintaining each operator’s ability to differentiate their services and maintain brand identity.

Complementing the roaming agreement is a spectrum leasing arrangement where MTN will lease 5 MHz in the 900 MHz band and 15 MHz in the 1800 MHz band from 9Mobile (now rebranded as T2 Mobile) for a period of three years starting from October 1, 2025. This dual approach of combining infrastructure sharing with spectrum leasing creates a symbiotic relationship that optimises resource utilisation for both companies while enhancing service quality for consumers.

Advantages

The infrastructure sharing agreement between MTN and T2 presents numerous advantages for both operators, consumers, and the Nigerian economy as a whole. For telecoms operators, infrastructure represents one of the most significant capital investments. Building and maintaining towers, laying fiber optic cables, and acquiring spectrum licenses require enormous financial outlays.

Through infrastructure sharing, operators can achieve substantial reductions in both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX). T2, which has faced financial challenges in recent years, can avoid duplicating investments in areas where MTN already has robust infrastructure, freeing up resources that can be redirected toward service improvement and innovation.

MTN, on the other hand, can generate revenue from its existing infrastructure that might otherwise be underutilised, particularly in less densely populated areas. Infrastructure sharing enables more rapid network expansion, particularly in underserved rural and semi-urban regions where the business case for building dedicated infrastructure might be

marginal. For T2, this means that areas previously underserved due to prohibitive deployment costs can now be reached using MTN’s established network. This accelerated expansion helps bridge the digital divide by making connectivity more accessible in remote communities, opening up opportunities for education, commerce, and social interaction.

The agreement specifically benefits T2’s approximately 2.8 million subscribers, who gain instant access to MTN’s extensive network footprint of over 90 million lines, particularly in northern and south-south regions where T2’s coverage has been limited.

Enhanced service quality

For millions of T2 subscribers who have experienced persistent quality of service challenges, the infrastructure sharing agreement represents a potential solution to longstanding frustrations with dropped calls, slow data speeds, and network outages. By leveraging MTN’s extensive and wellmaintained infrastructure, T2 can significantly enhance its service reliability without having to make massive investments in new infrastructure.

The national roaming arrangement ensures that T2 subscribers automatically connect to MTN’s network whenever T2’s signal is weak or unavailable, maintaining seamless connectivity. This is particularly valuable during network outages caused by fiber cuts or power failures, which accounted for nearly 80% of service disruptions in Nigeria between April and July 2025.

Environmental sustainability

Infrastructure sharing offers notable environmental benefits by reducing the telecommunications industry’s overall carbon footprint. Fewer towers and reduced duplication mean less energy consumption, minimized land use, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with global sustainability trends and increasing regulatory pressure on industries to adopt more environmentally friendly practices. The reduced need for new infrastructure construction also means less disruption to communities and ecosystems, particularly in sensitive or remote areas.

Industry collaboration and Innovation

The MTN-T2 partnership introduces a new paradigm of “co-opetition” to Nigeria’s telecom sector, demonstrating that competitors can collaborate in ways that benefit the entire ecosystem. This collaborative approach can foster innovation as operators pool resources and expertise to tackle common challenges.

Smaller operators like T2 can focus on developing innovative services and customer experiences rather than diverting all their resources to infrastructure deployment. The agreement also sets a precedent for future collaborations that could drive further efficiency and innovation in the industry.

Challenges

While infrastructure sharing offers significant benefits, it also presents several challenges that must be carefully managed to ensure successful implementation. Coordinating between different operators introduces significant operational complexities. Issues such as maintenance schedules, fault management, and service level agreements must be carefully managed to avoid disputes and ensure seamless service delivery.

When network issues arise, determining responsibility and ensuring timely resolution can become complicated in shared infrastructure environments. Operators must establish clear protocols and communication channels to address these operational challenges effectively.

The technical implementation itself requires careful planning to ensure seamless handoffs between networks and consistent quality of experience for subscribers moving between coverage areas. Infrastructure sharing can potentially undermine operators’ ability to differentiate themselves based on network quality and coverage . If multiple operators share the same infrastructure, they may struggle to offer unique value propositions to consumers.

There is also a risk of reduced control over strategic network decisions, as shared infrastructure may prevent operators from making independent upgrades or optimizations. This is particularly relevant for active sharing arrangements where operators depend on mutual agreement for network enhancements and technology migrations. Sharing infrastructure introduces potential security vulnerabilities and data privacy concerns.

Operators must implement stringent controls to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information and protect network integrity. In active sharing arrangements where multiple operators use the same radio access network, ensuring the isolation of user data and signaling information becomes critical. The shared infrastructure may also become a more attractive target for cyberattacks, as compromising a single point could affect multiple operators.

Regulatory challenges

Regulatory frameworks may not always be fully supportive of infrastructure sharing arrangements. Operators must navigate licensing requirements, competition laws, and other regulatory considerations to ensure compliance and avoid anti-competitive practices.

Regulators must strike a delicate balance between promoting efficiency through sharing while maintaining healthy competition in the market. There may be concerns that infrastructure sharing could reduce incentives for innovation or create collusion risks if not properly monitored.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has generally been supportive of infrastructure sharing as a strategy to reduce duplication of investments and accelerate network expansion, particularly in underserved areas. There is a risk that shared infrastructure could lead to compromises in service quality if not properly managed.

Operators must agree on clear quality benchmarks and establish robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that all parties meet their obligations. In national roaming arrangements, the host network (in this case MTN) must ensure that its own subscribers do not experience degraded service due to increased load from visiting subscribers.

Service level agreements must address performance metrics, outage responsibilities, and compensation mechanisms for failure to meet agreed standards.

Implications

The MTN-T2 infrastructure sharing agreement represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. If successful, it could pave the way for similar arrangements between other operators, potentially leading to a more efficient and collaborative industry structure. The partnership aligns with the NCC’s vision of achieving a fully connected Nigeria and promotes the regulator’s infrastructure-sharing agenda.

For T2, the agreement is part of a broader $3 billion turnaround plan under CEO Obafemi Banigbe’s leadership, which banks on “build where we must, share where we can”. This strategy allows the company to provide improved services to its remaining subscribers while conserving capital for selective investments in areas where it can differentiate itself.

The ability to offer seamless nationwide coverage through MTN’s network could help stem T2’s subscriber losses and potentially attract new customers who had previously left due to coverage issues. For MTN, the arrangement represents an opportunity to monetize excess capacity on its network while supporting industry collaboration and regulatory objectives.

The company has long argued that “network-as-a-service” models represent a smarter approach than outright acquisitions. The spectrum leasing component of the agreement enhances MTN’s capacity in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands, which are particularly valuable for wide-area coverage and indoor penetration.

From a consumer perspective, the agreement promises improved service quality for T2 subscribers while potentially increasing competitive pressure on pricing and service innovation. If T2 can stabilise and strengthen its position in the market, consumers may benefit from having more viable options beyond the two dominant players (MTN and Airtel, which collectively control 86% of the market).

Last line

The success of this infrastructure sharing initiative could have implications beyond Nigeria’s borders. Other African markets with similar challenges, high infrastructure costs, limited rural coverage, and dominant operators—may look to the MTN-T2 model as a blueprint for capital-efficient growth.

As CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, stated, the agreement reaffirms the company’s “unwavering commitment to providing reliable, high-quality connectivity to our customers” while enhancing network capacity “in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner”.