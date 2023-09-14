Telecoms: Regulating Multiple Taxation for Growth

Telecommunications industry is one of the sectors facing the challenge of multiple taxation, which has been affecting the productivity of many operators. However, there is a new move by the regulatory body to ease operators’ challenges in this regard, Abolaji Adebayo reports

One of the factors posing impediments to the growth of the economy is multiple taxation. Since its liberalisation in Nigeria, telecoms service providers have been struggling to survive amidst various taxes and levies put on them by the governments. While many big operators are struggling, so many small-scale operators have been forced out of business, and many have to relocate from Nigeria.

“Nigeria is widely known to be not only Africa’s most populous country but also the largest economy on the continent and it is expected that strong economic growth in Nigeria would generate substantial prospects for growth and spillovers for the whole West African region.

Despite the prospect of accelerated economic growth, the presence of multiple taxation, which the World Bank has termed ‘nuisance taxes’ has and continues to prove to be a bane of economic development in the country,” the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, said.

Advantage

In every nation, taxation, in and of itself, is a veritable tool for economic development. It is imperative, therefore, to correct some misconceptions about taxation, particularly the misguided notion of taxation as a penal tool for thriving business enterprises. According to Adewolu, taxation is the backbone of public finance. It provides guaranteed and sustainable sources of funding for social programmes and public investments.

It also serves as a tool curated by the gov- ernment to effectively and efficiently distribute the commonwealth. It is thus evident that taxation is critical for making growth sustainable and equitable. Thus, taxation by design is an instrument for economic development and it is important to acknowledge and support the initiative of all tiers of Government in using taxation as an instrument for socio-economic development.

Tax failure

However, the curious question is how a fiscal tool for economic development like taxation can become inimical to economic development. Supporting the tax initiatives by the various tiers of government includes indicating where a category of taxes has become cancerous to economic development.

These types of taxes typically manifest themselves in the form of multiple taxation and by design, they reverse growth, stifle innovation, and discourage investment. In parabolic terms, they are the scarecrows mounted by the government to disincentivize development.

This is typically what the telecom sector is currently battling. The stakeholders have continued to lament over the increasing number of taxes the operators have to pay which are affecting their operationality.

Multiple taxation

According to the National Tax Policy 2017, Multiple taxation is the imposition of the same or similar taxes on the same income base, transaction, or person by one or more levels of government, in one or more jurisdictions. While a level of multiplicity is expected in a federal system of governance, the levying of a particular tax on the same person/entity, in respect of the same liability by more than one state or local government council should be avoided.

The paradox of multiple taxation is that it does not lead to an increment in government revenue, rather the crippling effect of these taxes, is that it makes otherwise profitable businesses, unprofitable. It negatively impacts the ease of doing business, shrinks the tax base, incentivises tax evasion, and complicates tax compliance.

According to the World Bank, taxing a specific tax base will lead to increasing revenues up to a specific point, after which the overall tax revenue will decline because companies go out of business, or evasion increases significantly. In addition to these challenges, the economic burden of multiple taxation is further exacerbated by the administrative burden of complying with these taxes.

It further makes Nigeria an undesirable ground for breeding healthy business and competitive practices. The effect of this is that business enterprises in Nigeria struggle to compete with their counterparts abroad. These incidents weaken the economic foundations, devalue the symbol of economic strength, which is the country’s currency, and contract the gross domestic product.

49 taxes in telecoms

Struggling under the harsh economy for the survival of their businesses, telecom operators have called on the Federal Government to reduce their burdens by slashing the various taxes and duties levied on them. According to them, telecoms is the only sector that suffers from multiple taxation while the operators are being restricted from increasing their tariffs. “We are the only sector that is not allowed to breathe.

Even though we don’t enjoy any form of subsidy and also pay huge in taxes, we are still constrained from increasing our tariffs,” they said. The Head of Operations, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbolahan Awonuga, lamented while speaking with the New Telegraph on the situation of the industry. He disclosed that the taxes in the industry had increased from about 43 to 49 presently.

Gbolahan said many operators, especially the small-scale owners, would fold up soon if the issue of taxation is not addressed. He noted that some of the opera- tors among the internet service providers had already been forced out of the business. Industry analysts said the unresolved issue of multiple taxation had been discouraging both local and foreign investors, leading to a decrease in foreign direct investment into the country.

Govt intervention

It is pertinent to note that the National Tax Policy 2017 emphasises the need to eradicate multiple taxation at all tiers of government. Specifically, the Policy states that taxes similar to those being collected by a level of government should not be introduced by the same or another level of government. The federal, state, and local governments shall ensure collaboration in harmonizing and eliminating multiple taxation.

In his commitment to address the vexed issue of multiple taxation recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed some Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxes in the country. Also, the inauguration of the Committee on Fiscal Policy, and Tax Reforms by the President, which is geared towards harmonising taxes, is to provide an avenue to further engage various stakeholders to identify their pain points and critical concerns bothering tax and fiscal policies. This would also facilitate a conducive environment for local and foreign investment in the country.

The stakeholders in the telecoms sector said the government, as a matter of urgency, should pay more attention to sectors like telecommunications and harmonise multiple taxes as well as do everything possible to regularise and stabilise the foreign exchange, and forex regime in the country.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari introduced another five percent excise duty, which was instantly rejected by telecoms industry stakeholders. The Federal Government relied on reports of the Presidential Committee on the review of Excise Duty in the telecoms sector, which discovered that the sector was already over-taxed.

The new five per cent Excise Duty is part of the new Finance Act signed into law by the President in 2020. It is meant to be collected by the Nigerian Customs Service, and former President Buhari had given a directive that it be enforced on all telecoms service providers in the country on all local and foreign goods and services. After some months of intense deliberations with the stakeholders, the Federal Government finally exempted the telecoms sector from the five per cent excise duty approved in 2020 to be paid by all sectors of the economy.

The Federal Government said it was convinced that including the sector in the Excise Duty would bog down the activities of the sector, which was already grappling with over 41 taxes and levies as of then. Gbolagan said the government could still ease the sector by making sure the harmonisation committee set up does the needful for the growth of the sector.

NCC intervention

As the regulator of the sector which knows the real negative impact of multiple taxation on the operators and the industry, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been at the forefront of advocating for a reduction in the various taxes payable by operators. The regulatory body recently organised a workshop to create an avenue to rethink the approach toward taxation by adhering to its founding principles.

Speaking at the workshop, Adewolu explained five principles of taxation which are neutrality, efficiency, certainty and simplicity, effectiveness and fairness, as well as flexibility. He said the policy direction of the Federal Government was that all tiers of government are expected to align, as closely as possible, to the fundamental principles of taxation. “I am however optimistic that this Workshop will sufficiently clarify common mischief on taxation.

After fruitful deliberations, there will be a renewed zeal to- ward eradicating multiple taxes and more devotion to creating a business-friendly environment for the economy to thrive. Ultimately, this Workshop is an invitation to both the public and private sector to view taxation as a win-win solution in steering the course of our national economy,” he said.

Last line

As a matter of urgency, the government needs to address the issue of multi-taxation in the telecoms sector to build a robust industry.