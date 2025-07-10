Telecoms: Protecting Consumer Right With Enhanced Regulatory Framework

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is collaborating with stakeholders to review regulation concerning unused recharged cards, which has been mismanaged by telecoms operators, Abolaji Adebayo reports

In Nigeria’s rapidly evolving telecommunications sector, prepaid mobile services dominate, offering affordability and flexibility to over 200 million subscribers.

However, a pressing issue has emerged: the mismanagement of unutilized and unclaimed recharge credits, leading to millions of naira forfeited annually by consumers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the sector’s regulatory body, has taken a proactive step to address this challenge through collaborative stakeholder engagement.

The NCC’s Draft Guidance on Unutilized and Unclaimed Subscribers’ Recharges is a regulatory framework designed to balance consumer rights with operational realities for telecom operators.

Unclaimed recharges

The proliferation of prepaid mobile services in Nigeria has inadvertently created a systemic problem. Subscribers often purchase airtime or data bundles but fail to utilize them fully before their lines become inactive.

Under existing regulations, lines without a “Revenue Generating Event” (e.g., a call, SMS, or data usage) for six months are deactivated. If inactivity persists for another six months, the line is “churned” (recycled), cutting off access to unused credits.

Telecom operators have historically retained these unclaimed funds, sparking debates over consumer rights and corporate accountability.

Stakeholders estimate that these unutilized credits amount to millions of naira annually, disproportionately affecting lowincome users who rely on prepaid services.

The NCC’s intervention seeks to rectify this imbalance by introducing guidelines that protect consumers while ensuring regulatory clarity for operators.

NCC’s approach

In June 2024, the NCC convened a consultative forum with telecoms operators, consumer advocacy groups, legal experts, and policymakers to review the Draft Guidance.

This collaborative effort underscores the Commission’s mandate under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to foster a “vibrant communications market” that benefits all stakeholders.

The main objectives of the Draft Guidance were reiterated during the session to provide a comprehensive process for managing consumer credits via safeguards and service options; to enhance billing transparency and deliver clear consumer benefits; and to offer regulatory certainty through a standardised approach for all operators in the sector.

At a new stakeholders forum recently, the NCC’s Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, emphasised the forum’s significance.

According to her, the Draft Guidance represents a crucial step in creating an environment of regulatory excellence that protects consumer interests while providing clarity to service providers.

The Draft Guidance outlines a structured approach to managing unutilised recharges, prioritising fairness and accountability.

The forum were to address consumer grievances over forfeited credits, establish transparent procedures for managing unclaimed funds, align Nigeria’s policies with global best practices.

Speaking, Whyte said the Forum represented a crucial step in fulfilling the Commission’s mandate to create and develop regulatory instruments that foster a vibrant communications market and regulatory environment benefiting all stakeholders.

She explained that the Nigerian Communications Commission, empowered through the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, continued to develop and refine regulatory instruments governing our industry.

“Today’s session addresses a matter of significant importance that affects millions of Nigerian subscribers and will also impact on the processes of the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).” she said.

Provisions

Key provisions of the Draft Guidance include:establishing a 12-month window during which affected subscribers can claim unutilized recharges after their lines have been churned, provided they can verify ownership.

This balances consumer rights with operational practicality. It also requires operators to conduct comprehensive audits of all churned numbers and submit detailed documentation of all unclaimed and unutilized recharges, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

Another provision is directing that unclaimed recharges cannot be monetized but must be made available through service options to the affected subscribers, including voice offerings, data plans, and value-added services on the primary network.

The Commission also outlined clear timelines for implementation, with operators expected to achieve full compliance within ninety days of issuance, alongside comprehensive consumer education and notification requirements.

In this digital age, where telecommunications services form the backbone of our economic and social interactions, proper management of consumer credits becomes increasingly critical.

The proposed Guidance aligns with the Commission’s broader commitment to consumer protection while acknowledging the operational realities faced by our licensees. Whyte said the Nigerian Communications Commission and stakeholders

The NCC plans phased rollouts, starting with major urban centers like Lagos and Abuja, before expanding to rural areas

across the industry have worked diligently to advance our communications ecosystem.

Consumer interest

According to her, the Draft Guidance represents another step forward in creating an environment of regulatory excellence that protects consumer interests while providing clarity to service providers.

She maintained that their input and comments during this session will be vital in refining this Guidance and the Agency values their expertise, experience, and insights as everyone work to ensure the final framework serves the needs of all stakeholders.

She reassured them that the Commission remains committed to upholding the highest standards of service and ensuring that the industry continues to evolve and thrive, adding that the Stakeholders’ forum stands as testament to our commitment to transparent and collaborative regulation.

“Together, we can develop guidelines that are fair, practical and serve the collective interests of Nigerian consumers, operators, and our growing digital economy.

We look forward to a productive session that will shape the future management of unutilized and unclaimed recharges in our communications sector.” she concluded.

Compliance

Operators have 90 days from the issuance of the final guidelines to implement the framework. Non-compliance could result in sanctions, including fines or license suspensions.

The Draft Guidance has elicited diverse reactions from stakeholders, reflecting the tension between consumer advocacy and industry pragmatism.

The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, framed the issue as critical to Nigeria’s digital transformation when he said: “Telecoms drive financial inclusion and economic growth. Addressing consumer rights with urgency is nonnegotiable.”

Maida, who expressed appreciation for the presence and participation of all stakeholders, highlighted the relevance of the forum in addressing critical challenges affecting both consumers and operators in the telecoms industry.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the telecommunications sector in driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital transformation across Nigeria.

He stated that as mobile services continue to be a major channel for communication, prepaid plans have remained a preferred option due to their affordability and flexibility.

However, he acknowledged that emerging challenges, particularly those concerning consumer rights, must be addressed with urgency. He noted that a key concern is what happens to prepaid balances when mobile lines become inactive.

Under the Quality-of-Service Business Rules 2024, a line without a Revenue Generating Event for six months must be deactivated, and if inactivity continues for another six months, the line may be recycled.

Nonetheless, subscribers retain the right to reclaim unused credit within a year, provided they can prove ownership. The EVC posed a critical question to stakeholders, should telecom operators be mandated to refund unused airtime or should the principle of “use it or lose it” continue to apply?

Maida explained that finding a sustainable solution requires a balanced approach that safeguards consumer rights while ensuring industry efficiency and competitiveness.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to a transparent, fair, and consumerfocused regulatory environment, stressing that the contributions and insights from the forum would help shape a robust policy framework for the industry.

Operator concerns

Telecom companies, while in support of consumer protection, highlighted operational hurdles which include auditing millions of churned lines, maintaining legacy data, and integrating service conversion mechanisms require significant investment.

Some operators argued that cross-network credit transfers, requested by consumers, are impractical due to differing cost structures and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations on electronic funds.

Civil society groups lauded the NCC for prioritising transparency. However, they urged stricter penalties for non-compliant operators and extended reclaim windows for rural users with limited digital literacy.

Global models

The NCC’s framework drew inspiration from international best practices such as United States where carriers like AT&T and Verizon allow 30–60 days to reclaim credits, with unused balances donated to public causes.

In European Union, the GDPR mandates data privacy compliance, requiring operators to retain user records for claim purposes. Also in India, Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) enforces a 90-day reclaim window, with credits converted into loyalty points.

By adopting similar measures, Nigeria positions itself as a leader in Africa’s telecom regulatory landscape.

Implementation challenges

While the Draft Guidance is laudable, its success hinges on addressing logistical challenges such as Biometric Verification – Ensuring nationwide access to NIN-linked systems;

Data Management – Securing subscriber data against breaches; and Consumer Literacy – Tailoring education campaigns for Nigeria’s linguistically diverse population.

The NCC plans phased rollouts, starting with major urban centers like Lagos and Abuja, before expanding to rural areas.

Last line

The NCC’s Draft Guidance marks a watershed moment for Nigeria’s telecom sector. By safeguarding unutilized credits, the framework fosters trust between consumers and operators, reinforcing the sector’s role in national development.