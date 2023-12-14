Telecoms: Promoting Healthy Competition Among Operators

While competition among business owners is seen as a catalyst for development, some operators, especially in the telecoms industry, see it as a death trap for small-scale enterprises, Abolaji Adebayo reports

Since its liberalisation in Nigeria about 22 years ago, the country has witnessed unprecedented growth in telecommunication as it continues to expand and becomes stronger in Africa. The influence of the telecom sector is being felt by all other sectors of the economy. The achievement so far in the telecom industry could be linked to the competition among the operators who facilitated its growth in different aspects.

Devices

Telecoms has changed almost all roads of individuals such as culture, education, social, and even political lives. Telecommunication has launched many devices such as telecoms towers, routers, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), fiber optics, smart TVs, smart radios, antennas, and smartphones. The device which captivated most in the telecom sector is the “mobile phone.” From sending an email to tracking appointments and contacts, mobile phones have become an indispensable part of individuals. The appetite for sophisticated phones has brought about competition among phone manufacturers. On a regular basis, these phone manufacturers roll out new devices into the ever-expanding telecom market to be at a competitive edge following the technology advancement.

In recent times, smartphone manufacturers have rolled out a series of new devices. China remains the largest mobile manufacturing country, producing four times more volumes than India in 2022. At the same time, India produced 1.8 times more volumes than Vietnam, the third-largest producer of handsets, Counterpoint Research said. Apple emerges as the most popular phone brand in terms of shipments, followed closely by Samsung. Despite experiencing some declines, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo also maintain their positions among the top smartphone brands. A recent finding by Google revealed the most searched smart- phones in Nigeria. Its 2023 ‘Year in Search’ for Nigeria shows Apple’s recently launched iPhone 15 and Tecno Spark 10 Pro as the top two trending searched devices in the country this year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do. It showcases the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year. On the top 10 devices being searched for, phones from the Transsion group, including iTel and Infinix dominate the list.

Telecoms services

Apart from the devices, the telecom operators have kept developing new services to satisfy their customers. Initially, telecoms services rendered by mobile telecom operators (MNOs) were limited to voice calls and text messages, while other services especially internet services were done by the internet service providers (ISPs). However, as technology evolved, the services rendered by telecoms operators have expanded. Proper wireless communication is established with 1G in the form of analog signals. In 1990, 2G gave an exponential jump in subscribers with the convenience of Short Message Service (SMS) by employing Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) technology.

Some additional features were faxes and voicemail. A hybrid network 3G using Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA), and Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technologies was an enhancement over 2G as it boosted its speed up to 2Mbps (megabits per second) and also it presented extra services like live streaming, video calls, 3D gaming, navigational map, mobile TV, and much more. The fourth-generation (4G) renders the fastest communication by packet switching and furnishes a complete IP-based network. It utilises Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)/Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) to distribute network resources among possible users and offers ultra-low latency compared to 3G.

Long Term Evolution (LTE) and WiMAX (World Wide Interoperability for Microwave Access) are the dominant technologies that guarantee QoS and data rates. The emergence of the 5G network also increased the number of services that could be rendered by telecom operators. Aside from the voice, video, telephone, internet, and communication services primarily for the telecoms operators, many of them are now adding other financial services such as digital payment, digital banking, and others. In strict competition with the startup fintechs, each of the MNOs has also established their digital payment network such as 9PSB by 9mobile, Smartcash by Airtel, and Momo by MTN.

Overlapping

Aside from this, in the course of expanding their services, there was overlapping which brewed up ‘unhealthy’ competition between the MNOs and ISPs. The ISPs have continued to lament that the MNOs are dominating their market. As earlier reported by New Telegraph, the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria lament over stiff domination of the Internet market by mobile network operators, complaining of losing customers. According to them, many have been forced out of business due to unrestricted access to the internet market by the MNOs. They claimed that the challenge has continued to increase, leading to the loss of customers to the MNOs, who provide internet services at a lower rate. Though they had been complaining about the development, the rollout of 5G has further worsened their plight, saying the mobile operators are in intense competition with them, forcing them to struggle for survival in business.

Industry data by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that some users of internet services have switched to 5G routers by MTN and Airtel, abandoning their previous internet service providers. By providing internet service alongside voice and other services permitted by their Universal Access Service Licence (UASL), the mobile network operators have taken up the job of the core ISPs, which are licensed to provide only internet service. Many of them are indigenous companies. The ISP data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that the core ISPs have been recording a steady decline in customers since last year. According to the data, as of June this year, 126 ISPs whose data were submitted had a total of 193,199 active customers.

This was a nine percent decline in active customers when compared with the 210,597 they recorded in the same period last year. This also means that a total of 17,398 customers, mostly enterprises, have dumped their ISPs in the last year. The ISPs’ situation is a stark contrast with the MNOs’ steady growth when it comes to internet customers. As of June this year, the four mobile operators recorded a total of 158.9 million active Internet connections. Amid the decline in ISP customers, the MNOs added 8.2 million new internet subscriptions in the last year, representing five per cent growth against the 150.7 million subscriptions they had in June 2022. Among the four, the operator with the least number of Internet customers, 9mobile had 3.9 million active Internet subscriptions at the end of June.

This single MNO had multiples of what 126 ISPs had in total as customers. Spectranet, which controlled the largest number of customers among the 126 ISPs, had 103,815 active customers and accounted for 54 percent of the total ISP customers. While all the telecoms operators in Nigeria have been clamouring for an upward review of the current price regime to reflect the rising cost of doing business in Nigeria, the ISPs have been the worst hit as their customers move to the mobile service providers whose prices are still cheaper. The former Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, admitted this during a meeting with CEOs of all telecom companies in Lagos, noting that the medium and small businesses in the industry have been bearing the brunt of the high cost of doing business and the regulated low price regime in the telecoms sector.

Healthy competition

Meanwhile, the current Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, said competition was key to the healthy growth of the telecoms sector. According to him, the competition must be healthy to promote the industry, noting that the industry has grown to its present situation based on healthy competition among various operations.

Challenges

However, Maida said the Commission would give closer attention to managing the competition in the industry. “We are more inclined to promote competition by creating a level playing ground for all our licensees,” he said. The NCC boss explained that the Commission is looking at all sides of the issue of competition in the sector. “Indeed, the rising cost of business is affecting every sector. We are also looking at a win-win regulatory approach, but we need to be careful to avoid over-regulation, as over-regulation is inimical to competition in the industry,” he added. “The NCC has recently undertaken the review of all categories of licences, both class, and individual, to ensure that our licensees are still able to work well within their capital and operating expenditure (COPEX),” he said.

Regulation

In the same vein, Maida, during the visit by the Airtel delegation, said in line with the regulatory approach, the Commission considered it critical to have a win-win strategies and regulatory framework in place to ensure the sustainability of the telecom industry. “It’s critical for the NCC and telcos to develop win-win strategies for the Nigerian telecom industry so that everybody gets value. The Minister has a blueprint, the President has the Renewed Hope Agenda, and they need to achieve it while telcos need to deliver value to the customers,” he said.

Last line

The Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, said while the Com- mission deserves commendation for its competition regulatory policies and frameworks, which it has put in place over the years, such efforts must be sustained to ensure a healthy competitive environment for telecom licensees.