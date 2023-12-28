Telecoms: Progress Amidst Criticism, Challenges

Despite the identified challenges and criticism of some government policies by stakeholders, Nigeria’s telecoms sector still recorded some significant developments in 2023. Abolaji Adebayo reports

In the last one year, the telecoms industry has kept its feats, growing and developing. With the untiring efforts of stakeholders and operators, the industry was able to maintain a high in every aspect. In the year under review, the sector remained the backbone of Nigeria’s socio- economic development. Apart from being one of the major sources of revenue for the government and so many individuals in the country such as it is in other countries across the world, the telecoms sector aided other sectors of the economy to grow.

Success

As evidenced by its consistent 16 percent contribution to tge GDP, Nigeria’s telecoms sector has demonstrated resilience in the face of socio-economic and political challenges. The progress in the sector has been attributed to the doggedness of the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), at the helm of the transformative journey. Stakeholders said the leadership of the agency should be commended for the feat. Despite the challenges, the agency, with its determination, made sure the sector continued to grow, putting up various strategies to build a world-class telecoms industry for the country.

Finance

In financial terms, the sector has continued to make a significant contribution to the national economy. A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that telecom and information services added a substantial N2.508 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2023, representing 14.13 per cent. Its contribution was as high as 19.54 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.

The telecoms industry, which is dominated by mobile network operators including MTN, Globalcom, Airtel, 9mobile, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), is also driving a lot of activities in every other sector of the economy. While the ICT sector recorded a growth rate in real terms during the year under review, the growth was driven largely by activities in the telecommunications sub- sector, which contributed substantially to the GDP in the real term.

5G rollout

Nigeria witnessed another trajectory in its telecoms sector in the year 2023 with the rollout of the 5G network. The journey of 5G in Nigeria officially began in 2019 when the NCC disclosed that it would test 5G for three months in the country before actual approval and rollout. Later that year, there was a demonstration, but it wasn’t until December 2021 that the commission officially auctioned its first two 5G. Though MTN launched its 5G network in August 2022, it was not until 2023 that subscribers began to feel the service.

For a fact, MAFAB Communications is one of the two successful companies that won a 5G licence during the globally acclaimed transparent 5G auction conducted by the Commission on December 13, 2021. Upon fulfilling the condition of payment for the fee of $273.6 million in February 2022, the company formally received the licence on February 22, 2022. Consequent to the issuance of the 5G licence, and in line with the rollout conditions, MAFAB publicly launched its services in Abuja on January 24, 2023, and in Lagos on January 26, 2023. At launch, the services were targeted at six cities – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, and Kaduna. In June 2023, Airtel joined the league by launching its own 5G network service in Nigeria.

The adoption of 5G technology has been one of the sector’s forward-looking strategies, positioning Nigeria as one of the early adopters in the global digital economy. The recent launch of Starlinks broadband services, a satellite-based wireless broadband offering with nationwide coverage potential, is another feat in 2023. This service, made possible by the NCC’s issuance of a licence to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, is already available in various parts of the country.

Mobile subscription

In 2023, the number of telephone users in Nigeria increased, while internet subscribers and broadband users also increased respectively. This feat, coupled with the creation of jobs, both direct and auxiliary, during a period when other sectors were shrinking, has earned Nigeria the respect of international bodies like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). According to data from the regulatory body, in February 2023, the total number of mobile subscriptions rose to 226.84 million from the 225.88 million that was recorded in January 2022.

Mobile Internet subscriptions also grew to 156.42 million, with broadband penetration rising to 48.49 per cent and subscriptions hitting 92.56 million, mark- ing a significant increase in the number of people using mobile devices to access the Internet. According to the Chief Operating Officer of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Ajibola Olude, the growth of mobile subscriptions can be attributed to individuals’ increasing reliance on the Internet. “A lot of things are connected to the Internet, and they need SIMs.

Aside from that, at the federal and state level, there is serious awareness of the need to adopt ICT,” Olude was quoted by a national newspaper as saying. “Many services have moved online, and don’t forget that the CBN is pursuing a cashless economy which means that there is a need to probably use an internet-enabled phone,” he added.

Investment

There were investments in the sector, especially the startups. So many tech startups got funds from both within and outside. However, it was gathered that the majority of the funds came from foreign investors. The Nigerian startup space and others on the continent attracted over $20 billion in the last 15 years, according to Briter Bridges’ H1 Africa Investment Report 2023. Briter Bridges stated that the continents funding in the first half of 2023 was over $2 billion, which raised the total fund- ing into the sector to over $20 billion in 15 years.

The report said this came at a time when many in the ecosystem were concerned about what the future of investing in Africa looked like, the firm noted. It stated: “Africa’s innovation industry is now worth more than $21 billion. How- ever, this milestone has come at a time when the change in the global macro environment is raising questions about the viability of investing in startups, let alone Africa.”

New administration

A major significant trend in the telecom sector in 2023 was the coming on board of a new political administration which brought in Dr. Bosun Tijani as the new Minister of Christ Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, as well as the appointment of Dr. Aminu Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). A major renovation in the Communication Ministry was the introduction of Innovation and renaming of the ministry from Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy.

With this, the Ministry is saddled with the responsibility to make sure the country adopts the widely talked about Innovation in the telecom sector. It is believed that the innovation would enhance the digital economy and aid other sectors of the economy.

Local content

Since he was appointed the Minister, Ti- jani has been making an effort to promote local content in the technology ecosystem. He has, therefore, started taking steps towards that. His first step was the idea of training about three million youths in various aspects of technology. Tijani revealed that the ambitious goal is stated in the ministry’s recently released policy document, stating that the Ministry has designed a “1-10-100-model” to achieve this goal. “We are using a 1-10-100-model. We are starting with one percent of our three million target and that will be for the first three months.

And that one per cent is going to be 30,000 people. So starting this Friday, you will see applications being released for both trainers and those who want to be fellows,” Tijani said. The minister also mentioned that the 30,000 people would be broken down to capture each state in Nigeria, based on a calculation of its population and economic activity. According to the minister, the thinking is that this approach makes it easier to reach the 3 million target and bridge the talent gap in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

“From the one percent, which is the prototype, we move to the 10 per cent, which is the pilot stage. Once we can get that right, it is easier to scale to a larger number. If Nigeria can train today 300,000 technical talents, we can become the most competitive country on the continent when it comes to training technical talent,” Tijani added.

The minister noted that the same model would be applied to achieve the ministry’s goal to position Nigeria in the top 25 per cent percentile in research globally across six pivotal Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technological domains, including artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, blockchain, and additive manufacturing. The ministry is also working on a national AI strategy for Nigeria, he revealed. “We recognise that one of the biggest challenges in artificial intelligence is inclusion. AI is very Western-centric.

We are going to work to make the data about Nigeria connected with our realities,” Tijani said. Towards the end of the year, the Minister disclosed that the programme had already started as the youths were being recruited. To round off the year 2023, the Federal Government showed commitment towards bridging the digital divide in the country, leveraging the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

The fund committee led by the Communication Minister unveiled the ongoing project on rural telephony powered by solar – one of the many initiatives that USPF aimed at expanding the communication network to the rural areas across the country. It would be recalled that stakeholders in the telecoms industry had called for the investigation of the Fund allegedly misappropriated by the previous administration.

Challenges

Despite all the achievements in the sector during the year under review, the sector was not without some challenges which the operators lamented about. Such challenges included government policies, multiple taxation, regulatory overlapping, competition, infrastructure, and others. The small-scale operators bore the major challenges, forced out of the business as they could not withstand the challenges.

Last line

The feats recorded in 2023 could be surpassed in the coming year if the federal government addresses the challenges identified against the industry.