Telecoms: Prioritising Data Service As Demand Increases

As data demand surges, telecoms companies are evolving from connectivity providers into essential architects of the digital future, putting more efforts on data service, Abolaji Adebayo writes

In an age where daily lives are seamlessly woven into the digital fabric, from high-definition video calls that bridge continents to the constant stream of entertainment at the fingertips, the demand for data has surged from a steady flow into a relentless deluge.

And this exponential growth has thrust telecommunications companies into a pivotal role, transforming them from simple connectivity providers into the essential architects of a resilient digital future.

Their critical, behind-thescenes mission is no longer just about providing faster speeds, but about fundamentally re-engineering and intelligently managing their vast networks to proactively prioritise data services, ensuring that the very backbone of the modern society cannot only withstand the strain but also empower the innovations of tomorrow. The huge data consumed is measured not in decibels, but in terabytes.

Statistics

As earlier reported by New Telegraph, over the first nine months of 2025, Nigerians consumed a staggering 9,391,386.37 terabytes of data, spending an estimated N2.49 trillion in the process. To put this in perspective, the data consumed in September alone, 1,147,133 terabytes, is a digital torrent so vast it defies easy analogy.

This consumption, driven by a subscriber base that swelled to 173.54 million, paints a picture of a nation hurtling headlong into a digital future, its appetite for connectivity seemingly insatiable. This surge, however, is not without its complexities.

Behind these colossal figures lies a critical narrative of a telecom industry at a crossroads, grappling with the dual challenge of meeting explosive demand while navigating the high costs of infrastructure and the stark realities of a digital divide.

As data ceases to be a luxury and becomes as essential as electricity, the pressure is on providers and regulators to ensure the nation’s digital pipes can handle the flood.

The surge

The statistics, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), tell a story of relentless growth. The journey from January to September 2025 shows a consistent upward trajectory in data consumption, peaking in August at 1,152,347.24TB.

This nine-month total is already knocking on the door of the entire 2024 consumption of 9,763,595.18TB, making it almost certain that 2025 will set a new, significant record. This activity occurred alongside a steady expansion of the country’s active telecom subscriber base, which rose to 173.54 million in September.

The teledensity, a key indicator of telecom penetration, consequently increased to 80.05 per cent. More crucially, the number of active internet users specifically via GSM networks grew to 140.36 million, signalling that for a vast majority of Nigerians, the smartphone is the primary gateway to the internet.

The financial implication is monumental. With an estimated N304.75 billion spent on data in September alone, it is clear that data is not just a service but a major economic sector.

This substantial expenditure was calculated based on an average market rate of N265,000 for one terabyte of data, a figure that itself hides a tale of two very different realities for the Nigerian consumer.

Data divide

The Nigerian data market is starkly bifurcated. For the masses, access comes through Mobile Data for smartphones and MiFis, provided by the big four: MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and T2. This is the most common, but also the most expensive, access method.

The estimated average cost for 1TB on these networks ranges from a hefty N180,000 to N350,000. This high cost per terabyte shapes usage patterns, forcing many users to rely on smaller, more frequent data purchases that are less cost-effective.

In sharp contrast lies the emerging world of Fibre-tothe-Home (FTTH). For those in its reach, the same 1TB of data costs a fraction of the mobile price, estimated between N25,000 and N70,000. This disparity highlights a critical challenge: while mobile networks provide the breadth of coverage, fibre offers the depth

of affordable, high-speed capacity. The growth in broadband penetration to a record 49.34 per cent—representing 106.97 million connections to at least a 3G network—is commendable.

Yet, it remains a far cry from the 70 per cent penetration target set in the National Broadband Plan for the end of 2025, underscoring the distance still to be covered. The technology mix further illuminates the landscape. 4G now accounts for the largest share of mobile connections at 51.6 per cent, a sign of progressing network upgrades.

However, the persistence of 2G networks at 38.4 per cent indicates that a significant portion of the population remains on the lower rungs of the digital ladder. The nascent 5G network, holding a 3.4 per cent market share, represents the future, but one that is still in its infancy.

Infrastructure

Recognising this surge and the existing gaps, a massive infrastructural push is underway. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has unveiled an ambitious plan to deploy an additional 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable.

This project, described as the largest in the World Bank’s portfolio with an approved $500 million in funding, is squarely aimed at unserved and underserved regions. Fibre is the backbone of high-speed internet, and this deployment is critical for bridging both the urban-rural divide and the cost disparity between mobile and fixed broadband.

Beyond laying cables, the government plans to train 5,000 young Nigerians on fibre technology, splicing, and deployment. This human capital development is a strategic move to create a skilled workforce that can not only execute this expansion but also maintain and innovate upon it in the years to come. On their part, telecom operators have not been idle.

According to the NCC, they have committed over a trillion naira to network expansion and upgrade since the beginning of the year. This investment is reflected in the steady connection of an additional 569,538 users to the internet across their various networks in the reported period.

Market leader MTN Nigeria, with 90.33 million subscribers, along with Airtel, Globacom, and T2, are all in a race to capture and retain customers in this data-hungry market, a competition that inevitably drives network improvement.

Data economy

The implications of this data revolution extend far beyond social media browsing and streaming. The telecom industry’s contribution of 9.2 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2025, up from 8.5 per cent in the first quarter, cements its status as a cornerstone of the modern Nigerian economy.

As Minister Tijani emphasised, improved connectivity enhances productivity across key sectors. He cited the example of precision farming in Brazil that saves 95 per cent on costs through internet and satellite technology.

In Nigeria, this could translate to transformative changes in agriculture, education, healthcare, and financial services. The growth of fintech, e-commerce, and the gig economy is directly fuelled by reliable and affordable data.

Industry analysts rightly conclude that the steady growth in data usage, broadband expansion, and mobile penetration underscores the telecom sector’s critical role in driving Nigeria’s digital economy, financial inclusion, and job creation.

Every terabyte consumed is not just a unit of data; it is a potential business transaction, an educational resource, a telemedicine consultation, or a connection to the global digital marketplace.

Road ahead

As Nigeria moves into the last quarter of 2025 and beyond, the priorities are clear. The first is to aggressively pursue the broadband penetration target, which will require a concerted effort from both the public and private sectors to make fibre deployment a national priority.

The second is to address the affordability gap, making data more accessible to the average Nigerian, perhaps through innovative pricing models and increased competition. The transition to more advanced networks must be accelerated.

While 4G is now the workhorse, the future lies in 5G and beyond. Ensuring a smooth and widespread transition will be key to supporting next-generation applications and the continued growth of the digital economy. The N2.49 trillion spent on data in nine months is more than a figure; it is a massive national investment in a connected future.

Last line

The challenge for Nigeria’s telecom sector is to ensure that this investment yields the highest possible returns in connectivity, opportunity, and inclusive growth for all. The data deluge is here, and the race to channel it productively is Nigeria’s next great infrastructure battle.