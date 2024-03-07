Telecoms: Pre-empting Risks in 6G, 7G Network Deployment

While anticipating the risks inherent in the deployment of 6G and 7G networks based on the experience in the use of 5G, stakeholders in telecoms sector have gathered to forestall the anticipated risks that could affect growth of the digital economy in Nigeria, Abolaji Adebayo reports

Following the successful launch of fifth-generation (5G) network across the world, various countries are looking forward to the development of 6G and 7G technology. 6G network is expected to be developed and released by the late 2020s. The largest number of 6G patents has been filed in China and the United States, both of which exceed the amounts filed by any other country.

Features

Recent academic publications have been conceptualising 6G and new features that may be included. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is included in many predictions, from 6G supporting AI infrastructure to “AI designing and optimising 6G architectures, protocols, and operations.” Another study in Nature Electronics looks to provide a framework for 6G research, stating “we suggest that human-centric mobile communications will still be the most important application of 6G and the 6G network should be human-centric. Thus, high security, secrecy, and privacy should be key features of 6G and should be given particular attention by the wire- less research community.”

Transmission

The frequency bands for 6G are undetermined. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers states that “Frequencies from 100 GHz to 3 THz are promising bands for the next generation of wireless communication systems because of the wide swaths of unused and unexplored spectrum.” One of the challenges in supporting the required high transmission speeds will be the limitation of energy consumption and associated thermal protection in the electronic circuits.

Risks

Apart from the above, there are many risks associated with the deployment of 6G and other emerging technologies. Business owners in the telecoms sector have been worried about such risks. It has been anticipated that there will be more cyber attacks on businesses coming from the emerging technologies. Apart from that, there is the possibility of misinformation, which could affect the socioeconomic environment of the nation. Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks to an organisation. In the telecommunications industry, risk management is essential to maintaining a secure and reliable network. There are many sources of risk in telecommunications, from natural disasters to cyber-attacks. Telecoms companies must have robust risk management processes in place to identify and mitigate these risks.

Prevention

To protect the telcos against the risks, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has taken critical steps to reduce exposure of the country’s $75 billion telecoms industry to emerging risks. According to the commission, this is imperative to fortify the sector against emerging dangers that accompany changes and advancements in the sector.

Steps

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Telecoms Industry Risk Management Conference recently held in Lagos, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, said the industry was currently at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where emerging technologies and trends present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The event with the theme: ‘Evolution and Future of Risk Management in the Telecommunications Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends,’ empowered players in the sector to be future-ready for increased dangers from internet evolutions, increased access, and digital uptakes. Represented by Ubale Maska, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Maida said: “While we discuss the current landscape of 5G networks, which boasts of wider attack surface due to the increased number of connected devices and denser network infrastructure, it is imperative to even cast our gaze into the future.

“We are witnessing the dawn of 6G technology, the next frontier in wireless communication. With promises of even faster speeds, lower latency, and groundbreaking applications, 6G has the potential to revolutionise the way we experience connectivity. “However, with this advancement comes the responsibility to address new risks, from cybersecurity threats to ethical considerations, ensuring that we pave the way for a secure and inclusive digital future.”

7G network

The NCC boss further stressed the need to look beyond the moment and start contemplating the possibilities and fresh set of challenges that will also come with 7G technology which also looms on the horizon. “Anticipating and managing risks associated with 7G will require collaboration, innovation, and a proactive approach to ensure the seamless integration of this technology into our interconnected world. “In addition to the evolution of connectivity, we must consider the implications of emerging technologies such as quantum technologies (computing, sensing, and communications), advanced artificial intelligence, and blockchain (distributed ledger) technologies. “These trends, when harnessed effectively, hold the potential to trans- form our industry positively. However, they also introduce complexities that demand careful consideration in our risk management strategies,” he added.

Stakeholders’ views

In his lead presentation on the theme, Dr. Jacob Afolabi, a former Di- rector at the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), stressed the need to leverage emerging tech trends such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, data analytics, sustainability, and right-skilling, to the benefit of the sector and not the other way round. He said, for instance, that telcos could not afford not to leverage the opportunities of streamlining their operations with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “In that instance, four use cases, namely: fraud detection, roaming and settlements, 5G enablement, and IoT connectivity, providing an additional layer of security as it makes businesses benefit from a robust level of encryption, demonstrate the potentials of blockchain in stream- lining their operations.

“While AI is transforming the telecoms industry by providing unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation, and efficiency, the transformation is not without risks. As telcos continue to integrate AI into their business operations, understanding and managing the emerging risks become imperative,” he said.

Efforts

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Planning, Strategy & Risk Management (HCPSRM), Mr. Kelechi Nwankwo, noted that the NCC boss had, in a consultation with the industry and media executives, re- iterated that the Commission was looking at reviewing the current operating standards and introducing new standards which are in line with international best practices. “This is to facilitate resilience in the communications industry. “Therefore, as we gather here today under the theme, “Evolution and Future Risk Management in the Telecoms Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends,” we embark on a journey of exploration and discovery in a rapidly evolving landscape of the telecoms industry.

Strategy

“We must thus analyse, adapt, and effectively manage the risks that ac- company innovation and development. The fast-disruptive world of the telecoms industry has witnessed the convergence of diverse technological advancements with the potential to reshape our future. “From 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to Cloud Computing and beyond, the possibilities are limitless. However, with great opportunities, come great risks, and it is our collective responsibility to address these risks and possibly safeguard the industry’s growth and sustainability. “This conference is a testament to our collective commitment towards recognising the evolving risks and challenges we face while embracing the immense opportunities emerging technologies and trends bring.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in a survey of global leaders on the five risks most likely to present material crisis on a global scale in 2024, reported AI-generated misinformation/disinformation as number two and cyber- attacks as number five. “These two are technological risks. The number one risk is extreme weather (environment) while numbers three (3) and four (4) are societal/political polarisation and cost-of-living crisis respectively, which are societal issues.

Collaboration

“Together, we will engage in discussions, gain key insights from industry experts, share experiences, and develop strategies to navigate through this ever-changing landscape. How we can mitigate technological risks and use technological innovations to provide solutions to address environmental, societal, economic (disruption of supply chains for critical goods & resources), and geopolitical (attacks on critical infrastructure) challenges, appears critical. “As we engage ourselves in the next few days of fruitful deliberations, idea exchanges, and collaborations, let us challenge our perspectives and embrace a forward-thinking mindset. The telecoms industry has gone through remarkable transformations, and it is our responsibility to stay informed, prepared, and proactive in managing the potential risks ahead.

“I urge every one of you to actively engage in the various sessions, dialogue openly, and contribute to fruitful discussions. By harnessing the collective wisdom and experiences present in this conference, we can unlock new approaches to risk management that will shape the future of the industry. “Let us begin this remarkable journey together as we explore the evolution and future of risk management in the telecom industry while harnessing the benefits from emerging technologies and trends,” he said.

Last line

Aside from collaboration among operators, the government should also help with a proactive regulatory framework to mitigate against anticipated risks.