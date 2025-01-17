Telecoms: ‘Planned Increase In Tariffs May Drive Up Inflation’

Share

As reactions continue to trail the inflation report for December released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Wednesday, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said they expect the proposed hike in telecommunication tariffs to lead to a further increase-albeit marginal- in inflation.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the NBS report, which shows that headline inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month to hit 34.80 per cent in December from 34.60 per cent in November.

According to the analysts, the uptick in inflation last month was driven by increased spending and transportation costs during the festive period.

However, they noted that on a month-on-month basis, headline inflation moderated by 20bps to 2.44 per cent in December from 2.64 per cent in the previous month.

They also noted that “Food inflation eased slightly by 8bps to 39.84 per cent y/y from 39.93 in November ’24, marking the first decline since August ’24 (and) on a month-month basis, moderated by 32bps to 2.66 per cent from 2.98 per cent in November ’24.”

Further dissecting the NBS report, the analysts said: “Price increases were recorded for staple foods due to supply shortages driven by insecurity in many food producing states.

Imported food inflation stood at 42.29 per cent y/y in December ’24 down from the 41.29 per cent in November ’24. The passthrough effect of naira depreciation on the cost of imported raw materials remains visible as the naira depreciated against the US dollar by 41.03 per cent y/y or N630 to close at N1,538.25/ US$ in December ’24.”

While noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has postponed its next meeting to February 17 and 18 to “further monitor the inflation trend and evaluate the implication of the inflation rebasing exercise,” the analyst said they anticipate, “a moderate rate hike of 25bps at the rescheduled meeting.”

Share

Please follow and like us: