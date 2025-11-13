Telecoms Operators Warn Against Regulatory Overlap In Digital Economy Bill

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has strongly objected to the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2025, warning that its current form creates damaging regulatory overlaps and threatens investor confidence.

While commending the bill’s transformative vision, ALTON’s Chairman, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, presented a litany of concerns before the Joint National Assembly Committee, arguing that the legislation must be amended to avoid undermining the very digital economy it seeks to build.

Adebayo stated that the bill vests broad powers in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) that directly intersect with the statutory mandate of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“To avoid duplication, we recommend a clear delineation—NITDA to lead on digital policy, e-governance, and standard setting; NCC to retain regulatory oversight on telecommunications networks, infrastructure, and digital services,” Adebayo asserted.

He further highlighted concerns with the proposed regulation of Artificial Intelligence, recommending that it follow international best practice by distinguishing between policy guidance for NITDA and technical regulation under the NCC.

The association also took issue with provisions concerning Trust Service Providers, stating that certification and liability frameworks “must not impose additional compliance burdens on licensed telecom operators already regulated by the NCC.”

A key point of contention is the potential erosion of regulatory independence. Adebayo called for a review of Section 82 to “safeguard institutional independence and align with global standards that separate ministerial policy direction from operational regulation.

This will promote investor confidence and regulatory certainty.” To achieve coherence, ALTON proposed embedding a formal National Digital Cooperation and Interoperability Framework in the bill to force effective collaboration between NITDA, NCC, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In conclusion, while reiterating full support for Nigeria’s digital transformation, ALTON’s position is clear. “The Bill should complement, not override, existing sectoral laws; the NCC should retain regulatory oversight of the telecommunications sector,” Adebayo stated, adding that the bill must promote structured collaboration and clearly define institutional roles to “avoid jurisdictional overlaps and enhance investor confidence.”

He formally submitted ALTON’s position paper for legislative review, urging lawmakers to make the necessary changes to ensure the bill’s objectives are achieved efficiently and sustainably.