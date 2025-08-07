Telecoms: Operators, Stakeholders Raise Concern Over Incessant Fibre Cuts In Nigeria

Telecommunications operators and industry stakeholders have raised the alarm over persistent issue of fibre optic cable cuts in Nigeria, warning that the trend poses a significant threat to the quality of service, economic growth, and digital transformation efforts in the country.

The frequent damage to critical telecoms infrastructure has led to widespread network disruptions, affecting millions of subscribers and businesses that rely on seamless connectivity for daily operations. Constant updates on the NCC uptime website indicated that telcos indicate that telcos record about five outages daily caused mostly by fibre cuts with MTN getting the larger hit.

According to the updates, the four telecoms operators recorded a total of 127 outages in July across the country with MTN having 51, followed by 9mobile with 38, while Airtel and Glo had 16 and 12 respectively. Fibre optic cables, which serve as the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy, have increasingly become targets of construction activities, road rehabilitation projects, vandalism, and theft.

According to the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), there were over 60 major fibre cuts recorded in the first half of 2024 alone, with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities being the worst affected.

The situation has forced telecoms companies to spend billions of naira on repairs and alternative network solutions, costs that are ultimately passed on to consumers. Industry leaders argue that the lack of coordination between government agencies, construction firms, and telecoms operators is a major factor fueling the crisis. Despite existing regulations mandating stakeholders to notify telecoms companies before embarking on excavation or construction projects near fiber

130 Being the average monthly fibre cuts

routes, compliance remains low. Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, lamented that many contractors ignore due process, leading to avoidable damage. “Fiber cuts are not just a telecom problem; they are a national problem. Every time a cable is severed, banking services, emergency communications, and internet access are disrupted, with far-reaching consequences for the economy,” he said.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has also expressed concern over the rising cases of infrastructure damage, noting that it undermines the country’s broadband penetration targets. Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasised that Nigeria cannot achieve its goal of 70 per cent broadband coverage by 2025 if fiber cuts continue unchecked.

“We are engaging with relevant government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Works and state governments, to ensure better protection of telecom infrastructure. There must be stricter enforcement of laws and stiffer penalties for violators,” he stated. Beyond construction-related incidents, vandalism and theft of fiber cables have surged, with criminals targeting the infrastructure for its scrap value.

In some cases, entire sections of cables are dug up and carted away, leaving whole communities without connectivity for days. Security agencies have been urged to intensify surveillance around critical telecom sites, but experts say more needs to be done to deter offenders. T

he economic impact of fiber cuts is staggering. A recent report by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) estimated that the telecoms sector loses over N10 billion annually due to fiber-related disruptions, with additional losses incurred by businesses that depend on stable internet services. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), fintech platforms, and e-commerce ventures are particularly vulnerable, as downtime directly translates to lost revenue and customer dissatisfaction. Stakeholders are calling for a multi-stakeholder approach to address the challenge.

Recommendations include the creation of a national infrastructure protection task force, stricter penalties for offenders, and increased public awareness on the importance of safeguarding telecom assets. Some have also advocated for the deployment of more underground fiber routes as opposed to overhead cables, which are more susceptible to damage.