Telecoms: Operators Seek Intervention In Multiple Challenges

Telecoms operators have continued to seek intervention to address the multiple challenges faced by the industry as they identify infrastructure gap as a major challenge to be tackled instantly. They urged financial institutions, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to come to their aid by providing funds. The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) said the apex bank should assist in bridging the existing funding gap to build more telecoms infrastructure in the country.

Speaking, the President of the Association, Mr. Anthony Emoekpere, urged the House Committee on Telecommunications, headed by Peter Akpatason, to engage the CBN on behalf of the telecom operators for funding. According to him, the funding can be in the form of low- cost intervention funds to build broadband infrastructure. This is even as he called for an enabling environment for more investments in the sector to foster its growth.

While listing the challenges confronting the sector to include poor local content, funding deficit, multiple regulations, and rising cost of business, among others, Emoekpere said: “Telecom is a capital-intensive sector, requiring significant CAPEX investment to facilitate efficient communications service provision. “We would like this committee to drive strategic engagement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the telecom sector to bridge the infrastructure funding gap.

“This can be done by providing accessible Low-Cost Intervention Funds for the rapid deployment of Broadband Infrastructure nationwide, including in rural areas.” To address the problem of local content in the telecoms sector, the ATCON President added: “Though telecommunication is a global service, nations promote their local players in different ways, enabling them to compete regionally, and globally, thereby raising a multiplier effect in their economy to repatriation of profits.

“There is a need for a concerted effort to shape the future of youths by sponsoring a bill to ensure that a Nigerian content plan exists in the industry.” He recommended that the committee adopted the model practised by the Nigerian Local Content Management Board for the Local Content Fund in the oil and gas sector. Other concerns he raised were issues of rising cost of business, wholesale tariffs for leased lines, Right of Way, need for critical national infrastructure, adding that they are central to the country’s socio-economic progress.

Also, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Airline Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John Williams, said the Federal Government must declare a state of emergency on telecom infrastructure to aid the nation’s economy as he talked about various other issues affecting the telecom industry. According to him, the infrastructure gap in the industry is too wide, which is the reason the telecom services are not available in rural areas.

He urged the government to bridge the infrastructure gap to enhance the digital economy. “There are digital economic opportunities in the rural areas but no telco wants to go there since there is no infrastructure. Nobody is ready to invest in the infrastructure in the rural areas depicted the economic viability of the areas. “If the government can open the opportunity, other foreign investors will come on board since the investment is huge, many local investors are going back but the government can support them,” he said.