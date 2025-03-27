Telecoms: Operators Lament As Fibre Cable Damage Cost Hits N5bn

Share

Telecoms operators have continued to cry out over persistent damage to their fibre cables caused by road constructions and other private activities as they recorded about 2,500 cases in Lagos in 2024.

The damage, according to them, cost them about N5 billion as they had to fix the damaged cables for seamless telecoms service.

This was revealed at the 7th edition of the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) held in Lagos recently.

The Senior Manager at Broadbased Communications, Jude Ighomena, highlighted the challenges faced by the telcos while speaking on the theme: “CNII: Strengthening Protection of Information Infrastructure through Proactive Implementation and Strategic Coordination.”

Ighomena revealed that over 2,500 fibre cuts were recorded in the state last year, causing widespread service disruptions and financial losses.

According to him, Lagos’ busiest commercial districts— Ikeja, Lekki, and Victoria Island—are the most affected, with road construction and private developments frequently damaging underground fibre cables.

Meanwhile, Alimosho and Mainland areas have become hotspots for fibre cable theft and vandalism. These recurring incidents stem from poor planning, lack of coordination, and overlapping regulatory mandates.

“With no centralised framework, government agencies, construction firms, and telecom operators work independently, leading to repeated damages without accountability, ” he explained.

Beyond financial losses, these disruptions affect businesses, banking services, emergency response systems, and general communication networks, causing frustration for millions of telecom users.

The instability also raises security concerns, as unreliable connectivity can hinder law enforcement and critical online services. To tackle the crisis, Ighomena urged stricter policy enforcement and a more robust redress mechanism.

While the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has guidelines recognising telecoms infrastructure as critical, he argued that more action was needed to prevent recurring damages.

“The time to act is now! Continuous disruptions threaten financial stability, business operations, and public trust,” he warned. Industry leaders called for a collaborative effort between government agencies, regulators, and private-sector stakeholders to protect telecom infrastructure.

CEO of Cedarview Communications Ltd., Wale Owoeye, emphasised the importance of protecting Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), highlighting its role in telemedicine, e-governance, business operations, security, and aviation.

Also speaking, the Divisional CEO of ipNX, Segun Okuneye, suggested that telecoms operators should adopt self-regulation strategies alongside government policies to ensure better industry alignment.

According to him, “regulations can send directions and roadmaps, but the operators themselves must all come together to self-regulate and self-align with each other.”

The Chief Administration and Human Resource Officer, LASIMRA, Dr. Motunrayo Abimbola, called for education and creating awareness on the need to protect critical national infrastructure.

Abimbola noted that, sometimes, the regulators noticed deliberate and neat fibre cable cuts that are not associated with regular damage.

She described this as a challenge because the cable cuts are done to get information, and should be discontinued. Abimbola called for the residents’ sensitisation regarding the implications of being caught in the act of cutting cables.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Convener of PIAFo, Mr Omobayo Azeez, said that stakeholders must work together to protect Nigeria’s digital economy.

Azeez said President Bola Tinubu’s recent passage of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Order was a significant milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy.

He commended telecommunications operators, associations, regulators, and ICT journalists for championing the passage of the CNII Order. However, he stressed that implementing the order required a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

Azeez said: “Our work is far from being over. The CNII Order’s implementation requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to protect the over $75.6 billion investments in Nigeria’s telecom space.

“We must leverage this breakthrough to prevent incessant fibre cuts, nationwide services outages, financial losses to attacks and ensure the safety of our base stations.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is tasked with implementing the CNII Order, but every stakeholder must join forces to achieve success.”

