Telecoms Operators Decry Persistent Infrastructure Vandalism

Telecommunications operators across Nigeria are raising alarms over an escalating crisis of infrastructure vandalism, asserting that relentless sabotage is eroding service quality and jeopardising network stability, despite massive capital investment in network upgrades.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has documented a devastating wave of attacks targeting critical cell sites and transmission links. Industry reports detailed systematic raids on telecom facilities across at least eight states, including Rivers, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Vandals and thieves have been stripping sites bare, stealing power cables, rectifiers, feeder cables, diesel generators, batteries, and entire solar power systems. Fibre optic cables, the highspeed backbone of modern data services, are frequently cut and carted away, with stolen materials often brazenly sold in open markets.

“These criminal actions have caused widespread connectivity blackouts and severely degraded service quality for millions of subscribers,” an ALTON spokesperson stated.

The association has therefore issued an urgent appeal for a coordinated national response, calling directly on the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Department of State Services to intervene and prevent a total communications breakdown.

The sabotage creates a direct and frustrating contradiction for the industry. Operators confirmed that recent regulatory approvals for price adjustments were followed by substantial investments in network optimisation aimed at improving customer experience.

However, these back-end improvements are being systematically nullified by physical attacks. “For any fibre cable cut, there must be a total replacement; it cannot be simply repaired.

Every subscriber in the affected area will experience poor or no network until the costly replacement is completed, which requires significant time and money. “The financial and operational impact is multifaceted.

Each incident requires not only the cost of expensive new equipment but also rapid deployment of technical teams, often to insecure areas. The resulting downtime translates directly into lost revenue and erodes customer trust.

Meanwhile, operators are simultaneously trying to implement broader customer service enhancements, such as omnichannel support systems and proactive outage notifications, efforts that are undermined by these repeated infrastructure failures. “This crisis unfolds against a complex global backdrop for the telecom sector.

Worldwide, operators balance constant, capital-intensive technological upgrades, like the transition to 5G, against intense competitive and regulatory pressures that keep profit margins modest.

Industry analysts note that in an increasingly digital world, reliable telecommunications infrastructure is no longer a mere convenience but a critical foundation for economic activity, national security systems, and the delivery of essential services like banking and healthcare,” ALTON explained.

The repeated vandalism highlights a critical vulnerability in this foundation. ALTON and individual operators emphasised that resolving the service quality dilemma is beyond the capability of the private sector alone.

It requires a sustained collaborative effort involving operators, regulators, state and local governments, security agencies, and local communities.

Protecting critical infrastructure must be prioritized as a matter of national security and economic stability. As the situation evolves, operators maintained that without decisive action to secure physical assets, massive investments in network quality will continue to be offset, and the goal of providing seamless, reliable connectivity will remain elusive.

They, therefore, called on all stakeholders to recognise telecommunications infrastructure as vital national property and to collectively safeguard it from the rampant sabotage that currently threatens to plunge communities into silence and isolation.