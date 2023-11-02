Telecoms: Operators Call For Review Of Pricing Regulatory Framework

Telecoms operators in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to review pricing regulatory framework in the sector to allow them sell their services at profitable rates. The operators under the aegis of Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) lamented that non-review of the pricing regulatory framework has remained a major challenge they have continued to battle.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the Chairman of the Association, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the economic situation had really called for the review. According to him, the cost of doing business in the country has risen sharply due to a myriad of factors generally impacting businesses includ- ing macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation, currency devaluation, sustained difficulty in accessing FOREX at an affordable rate, rising energy costs, rising cost of securing telecommunications facilities and field personnel in the face of worsening insecurity, etc. The price of diesel has increased as high as N854.32 per litre.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the pricing regulatory framework has not been reviewed to account for changes in macroeconomic conditions and reflect current cost profile of operators. As such, ALTON’s members are unable to price services at a sustainable rate. “Consumer prices in other sectors have seen a steep rise over the last six years as they adjust to reflect macroeconomic realities. However, telco prices have remained flat and even declined. Contrary to the price trends in other sectors, telcos have had to adjust for the macroeconomic headwinds by an increasing erosion of margins,” he complained.

Adebayo noted that other highly regulated sectors such as power and insurance had implemented price increases over the last year, saying insurance prices have risen 200 percent with power raising prices by over 40 per cent. “Telecommunications is the only sector that has not experienced a pricing regulatory framework review raising prices notwithstanding local and global macroeconomic realities. “Not only has this impaired investor confidence and depleted available investible funds necessary to optimize infrastructure for improved service delivery, but it also threatens the very sustainability of our members’ operations,” he added.

The telecoms operators have continually agitated for increase in their tariffs in consonance with the economic trends in the country. They have been seriously complaining of restrictions by the NCC to increase their tariffs despite the high cost of production. As part of the effort to protect telecoms consumers, the regulatory body has placed restrictions on the telcos to increase their tariffs. According to the NCC, adding another financial burden on the consumers amidst the economic hardship must be avoided at all costs.

However, the telecoms operators said the NCC should also protect them as it protects the consumers, noting that restricting them from increasing their tariffs is inimical to their business. The ALTON boss, therefore, tipped the Federal Government on the issuance of policy guidance to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to commence implementation of targeted interventions starting with an upward review of the mobile termination rate for voice services and institution of an interim adjustment of the industry floor price for voice and data services pending the conclusion of a cost study and issuance of a substantive pricing regulatory framework in this regard.