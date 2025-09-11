Telecoms Operators Blame Poor Services On External Challenges

Despite massive investment in infrastructure by the telecommunications companies, the issue of poor services quality remains persistent. While they are trying to improve the quality of service at the back end of the operation, quality of experience received by the customers has continued to be poor.

Telecommunications companies are facing increasing scrutiny over declining service quality across multiple regions, though operators assert that external factors rather than operational failures are largely to blame.

This complex situation involves infrastructure vandalism, regulatory challenges, and technological transitions that collectively impact network reliability and customer satisfaction. In Nigeria, telecoms operators have issued stark warnings about deteriorating services, citing rampant vandalism of critical infrastructure as a primary concern.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) reported numerous incidents between May and July 2025 where vandals targeted cell sites across Rivers, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Thieves systematically stripped sites of power cables, rectifiers, fiber optic cables, feeder cables, diesel generators, batteries, and solar systems, often selling stolen materials in open markets. These actions have caused widespread connectivity blackouts and degraded service quality for millions of subscribers.

A senior Nigerian telecom executive, speaking anonymously, confirmed that despite substantial investments in network optimisation following recent regulatory approvals for price adjustments, vandalism has significantly undermined service improvements.

According to sources from different telecom companies, for any fibre cable cut, there must be a total replacement as a cut cable cannot be repaired. They explained that if a cable is cut or stolen, every subscribers within the area where the cable is damaged would experience poor or no network as they would be cut out of network until the cable is replaced, which costs a lot of money.

The situation has become so severe that ALTON has urgently called for coordinated national action from security agencies including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Department of State Services to prevent a total communications breakdown. Globally, the telecommunications industry faces structural challenges that compound these regional issues.

According to industry analyses, telecom companies must balance constant technological upgrades against intense competition that keeps profit margins in the high single to low double digits. Despite these challenges, telecom operators are implementing strategies to improve service reliability and customer experience.

These include investing in omnichannel support systems, enhancing agent training, adopting proactive service notification systems, and rethinking performance metrics to prioritise customer satisfaction over call volume metrics.

Industry leaders recognised that in an increasingly connected world, reliable telecommunications infrastructure is not merely a convenience but a critical foundation for economic activity, security systems, and essential services. As the situation evolves, telecoms operators emphasise that resolving service quality issues requires collaborative efforts between operators, regulators, security agencies, and communities.

Protecting critical infrastructure from vandalism, managing technological transitions carefully, and investing in customer service improvement remain priority areas for an industry that continues to transform amid rapid technological change and evolving consumer expectations.