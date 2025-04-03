Telecoms: Operators Advocate Stronger Pact between Regulators, Security Agencies

Share

Following the increasing incidents of fibre optic cable cuts, theft of equipment, and vandalism of base stations, which have led to frequent service disruptions and financial losses, telecoms operators have emphasised a stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and security agents to forestall the menace.

According to them, there must be an enhanced collaboration between industry regulators and security agencies to address rising challenges such as network vandalism, fibre cuts, and rising operational costs.

The appeal was made during a stakeholders’ forum recently organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), where industry leaders emphasised the need for a coordinated approach to safeguard critical telecom infrastructure and ensure seamless service delivery.

They said there was need for the collaboration especially as telecom infrastructure has been categorised as critical national infrastructure. They made the call following the report of fibre cuts, which cost them about N5 billion in a state.

The operators underscored the need to prioritise deterrence and prevention of these incidents as they highlighted the importance of public awareness campaigns to sensitise the host communities and public of the need to protect telecommunications infrastructure in their localities.

Infrastructure damage remains a major challenge for Nigeria’s telecom sector, affecting service quality and economic growth. Stronger government intervention, community engagement, and better security measures are needed to safeguard these critical assets.

The Senior Vice President & Chief Corporate Services Officer of IHS Nigeria, Dapo Otunla, said: “The protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) has been a critical concern for all industry stakeholders.

We are experiencing daily losses of assets, which significantly impact on the quality of service delivered to subscribers. Addressing these issues is paramount to sustaining Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and meeting regulatory expectations.

Otunla said: “A seamless relationship between regulators and security agencies is vital for a secure and thriving digital economy. We are committed to fostering dialogue that ensures compliance without stifling innovation.”

The stakeholders stressed that without stronger partnerships between the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders, the sector’s growth could be stifled.

“The telecoms industry is critical to Nigeria’s digital economy, but we are facing persistent threats that require urgent intervention.

We need a more structured framework for regulators and security agencies to work with operators in protecting infrastructure and resolving disputes efficiently.”

Beyond security concerns, telecoms companies also urged regulators to review policies on right-of-way (RoW) fees and multiple taxation, which they argue inflate operational costs and hinder network expansion.

CEO of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, emphasised that streamlining regulations and improving inter-agency cooperation would boost investor confidence and support Nigeria’s broadband penetration goals.

“If we are serious about achieving 70% broadband coverage by 2025, all stakeholders must align their efforts. This includes state governments reducing RoW charges and security agencies prioritising telecom infrastructure protection,” Opeke noted.

The forum concluded with a resolution to establish a joint task force comprising NCC officials, security operatives, and industry representatives to address infrastructure protection and regulatory harmonisation.

As Nigeria’s telecom sector continues to drive economic growth, stakeholders agree that only through sustained collaboration can the industry overcome its challenges and deliver reliable services to millions of users.

