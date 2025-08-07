Telecoms: NCC Reports 35,000 Fibre Cuts, 3,000 Theft Cases In 2025

Nigerian telecommunications operators have suffered over 35,000 fibre cuts and 3,168 theft-related incidents between January and July 2025, posing a significant threat to service quality and national infrastructure.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed the figures during his keynote address at the Industry Sustainability and Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Conference, held in Lagos on Thursday. The event was organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA).

Maida, represented by Engineer Edoyemi Ogoh, Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at the NCC, said the fibre cuts average about 1,100 incidents weekly, largely caused by construction activities, vandalism, and sabotage.

He also cited 545 cases of site access denial and 99 weekly theft incidents, all contributing to operational challenges for telecom providers.

“These are not just technical disruptions; they are national security threats. The telecom sector contributes over 14.4 percent to Nigeria’s GDP and is essential to banking, healthcare, security, and governance,” Maida said.

He stressed that telecom infrastructure has been designated as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) under the Cybersecurity Act, requiring heightened protection. Yet, operators continue to battle diesel theft, vandalism, delayed permits, and cyber threats.

The NCC, he noted, is ramping up enforcement of technical standards, public awareness, and inter-agency collaboration. The Commission is working closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), judiciary, state governments, and private sector players to implement the Presidential Order on CNII protection.

While enforcement remains a last resort, Maida called for intensified community involvement, media engagement, and industry-wide collaboration.

He advocated for unified permit processes, stricter penalties for offenders, public awareness campaigns, and local surveillance to defend telecom infrastructure.

“The communications sector is not only the nervous system of our digital economy; it is now a national resilience system,” Maida said. “Its sustainability and security cannot be taken for granted. The cost of inaction is steep, from service disruptions and investor flight to national security risks.”

The conference convened stakeholders across telecom, media, security, and regulatory institutions to chart actionable solutions to infrastructure sabotage and promote long-term industry sustainability.