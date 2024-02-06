Telecoms: NCC Moves To Tackle Poor Network, ‘Opaque’ Tariff System

…We’re not in bed with industry operators, says Maida

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) has pledged to work out modalities geared towards tackling the concerns of Nigerians over poor networks, rising tariffs and ‘opaque’ billing systems in the telecommunications industry.

Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida made this commitment on Monday during his maiden engagement with media executives in Abuja. Maida who who used the platform to unveil his vision for the industry, said that under his watch, the Commission would strive as much as possible to “put smiles on the faces of subscribers” of telecommunication services in the country.

He acknowledged that as the regulator of the telecommunications industry, the NCC must have three strategic groups namely, the consumers, the government and the licencee/industry operators. Maida described the consumer as the most important of the critical stakeholders in the telecom value chain, saying everything revolves around them.

“Everything about telecom revolves around the consumers. We need to put smiles on the faces of consumers. We really need to improve the network. We want to get to that place where people can independently choose a network without experiencing a network hitch. We are engaging with telecom CEOs on transparency, tariffs and billings. We will simplify the tariff system. We need to put smiles on the faces of consumers. We are here to protect the interest of consumers,” he said.

Maida debunked the insinuations that the NCC has been too close to the operators and too lenient in the discharge of its regulatory functions, insisting that it only collaborates with them to ensure they provide the best of services to the consumers. In addition, he said, the NCC is armed by the law to enforce transparency in the billing process by the network providers and sanction them when they run foul of the law.

On what is being done by the NCC to address rampant cases of illegal sale of Subscriber Identity Module(SIM) cards in the country, he said the NCC will soon come up with stiffer sanctions against offenders.

He appealed to the media to be fair to the NCC in its reportage of the industry by highlighting the progress made and by criticising shortcomings constructively.

Director of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement at the NCC, Mr Efosa Idehen said the illegal sale of pre-registered SIM cards was one of the greatest challenges of the industry.

He gave assurance that the ongoing exercise of linking SIM cards to the National Identification Number ( NIN) will curb the menace and assist the government in tackling emerging security challenges in the country.

” In 2021, there was a policy to link NIN to SIM. The National Identity Card Management Commission ( NIMC) was expected to have created a database, however, we discovered there was a loophole.

” We will collaborate with Over the Top Services ( OTTs) to tackle the challenge. Very soon SIM not linked to NIN will be blocked. We will remove SIMs that are not properly registered. We will work with OTTs to validate SIM registration,” Idehen said.