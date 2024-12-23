Telecoms: NCC Devices Regulatory Framework For Messaging Licence

Share

As part of effort to create a robust regulatory environment in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has sought stakeholders’ input in the discussion of the licensing framework around a new licence category in the Nigerian telecom sector, which the Commission is developing.

The new licence is called Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Licensing Framework. According to the Commission, the stakeholders’ input is necessary as part of its participatory rule making process.

The newly introduced A2P messaging is a communication format in the telecommunications sector used to send Short Message Services (SMS) or sending notifications from an application directly to a recipient’s mobile phone.

Initiated through the Internet but recipients receive messages via Cellular Connection. In other words, A2P enables businesses to send SMS directly to recipients via mobile networks.

Speaking during a virtual Stakeholders’ Forum, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/CEO, NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said being a new aspect of telecom service in Nigeria, there is need for regulatory framework to sustain it.

Maida, who spoke though the Ag. Head, Legal & Regulatory Services of NCC, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, noted that the Commission was committed to providing a regulatory environment that supports innovation, protects stakeholders, and ensures that the telecoms sector continues to thrive.

He said: “A2P messaging plays a vital role in today’s digital world. It has become the go-to platform for businesses to send notifications, whether transactional, promotional, or service-related, directly to consumers.

From bank alerts and healthcare reminders to promotional campaigns and government updates, A2P messaging drives efficiency, enhances communication, and supports our socio-economic development.

“At the Nigerian Communications Commission, our strategic focus is centred on three key stakeholders: the government, consumers, and the industry—our licensees.

Each of these stakeholders plays a vital role in the success of the A2P messaging platform. “For the government, A2P messaging is a powerful tool for communication with citizens, enabling the efficient delivery of public services and information.

“For consumers, it guarantees timely, secure, and reliable access to essential updates and services.

“For the industry, it creates opportunities for businesses and service providers to innovate, drive competition, and achieve sustainable growth.”

However, the NCC EVC stated that the international A2P messaging space in Nigeria faces significant challenges, including consumer protection, fraud prevention, and ensuring industry fairness.

“These gaps have led to issues such as fraud, spam, data privacy concerns, and an unequal distribution of value across the ecosystem.

Such challenges not only affect businesses and consumers but also pose a threat to the sustainable growth and potential of this crucial communication tool.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"