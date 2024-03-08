Telecoms: Mobilise Commences Tier 5 MVNE Licence Services In Nigeria

Mobilise, a leading provider of telecom software solutions, has launched its Tier 5 MVNE services in Nigeria, catering to the country’s growing mobile market valued at $9.09 billion. With over 200 million users, Nigeria stands as a key player in Africa’s telecoms landscape, projected to reach $11.43 billion by 2029.

Currently dominated by four incumbent operators — MTN, Airtel, Glo Mobile and 9mobile — the introduction of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) is set to dramatically shake up this market with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issuing over 30 MVNO licences in the last year to enhance competition and innovation in the sector.