Telecoms: Minister’s Progress Claims Spark Backlash From Nigerians

A celebratory statement by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, marking President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, has ignited significant criticism and skepticism from Nigerian netizens and industry stakeholders who disputed his portrayal of sector progress.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Minister had lauded what he described as “two years of visionary leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to national transformation” under President Tinubu.

Focusing on his ministry’s role, Tijani stated: “Under the leadership of President @officialABAT, our Ministry has deepened efforts to build a digitally inclusive, innovative, and future-ready Nigeria…

The journey of accelerating the growth of our nation’s digital economy continues.” He asserted that over the past two years, his ministry has actively “driven digital growth by promoting innovation and shaping a digital future” for the country.

The message positioned the telecommunications and digital economy sector as experiencing “steady development and progress.” Meanwhile, Nigerians online rejected the narrative as they demanded evidence.

The Minister’s positive assessment was met with swift and widespread pushback online. A chorus of voices, including telecoms consumers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and policy analysts, countered his claims, arguing that they do not reflect the lived reality for most Nigerians.

Key criticisms raised by stakeholders include persistent connectivity issues, highlighting ongoing problems with unreliable internet service, frequent call drops, and poor network coverage, particularly outside major urban centers.

They questioned how “steady progress” could be claimed when fundamental connectivity remains a daily struggle for millions. Others include rising costs of services, infrastructure challenges, regulatory concerns and lack of tangible result.

The predominant demand echoing across social media platforms was simple: “Show us the evidence.”

Stakeholders challenged the Minister and his ministry to publicly detail specific, measurable achievements from the past two years that directly translate to improved services, lower costs, broader access, or a demonstrably more innovative environment.

The response crystallised into a direct challenge to the Minister’s narrative. Comments like “Point to one tangible thing,” “The networks are worse than ever,” and “Data is more expensive, how is that progress?” flooded related online discussions.

The sentiment underscored a significant gap between the government’s stated accomplishments and the public’s perception of the sector’s performance. In response, the stakeholders asked the minister to showcase what he and his ministry have been done to advance digital economy in Nigeria in the last two years.

In response, @Frankiee44 wrote: “To fairly assess Nigeria’s progress, one should compare and contrast the first two years of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Buhari.

“This approach allows for a proper debate on whether Nigeria is moving forward, taking into account the roles of governors and elected assembly members.

“This is what constitutes a comprehensive analysis, unlike the misleading and uninformed propaganda often seen on social media.” Mr. Barry @barisukafx wrote: “Man, we had so much hope in you.

We thought you were going to be the breath of fresh air in this administration, but I’m afraid @fkeyamo has outdone you, and I don’t even like the guy. “Two years later, none of us can point to something imapctful you’ve done that millions of Nigerians directly or indirectly benefitted.”

