Telecoms: Lagos, Ogun lead in voice subscriptions’ 0.96% increase to 224.7m

With 26.7 million and 13 million subscribers respectively, Lagos and Ogun States are leading as the total number of active subscriptions for voice telecommunications services in Nigeria rose to 224.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which indicated that the current figure is the reflection of a 0.96 per cent increase in what was obtained in the fourth quarter of the preceding year. According to NBS, the figure was 222.5 million across the nation. This is contained in the NBS Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting, and Tariff Information report for Q4’23, released on Friday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed that active voice subscribers increased by 1.32 per cent from the 221.7 million recorded in Q3’23. According to the NBS data, active subscriptions in Nigeria stood at 163.8 million in Q4’23 compared to the 154,847,901 reported in Q4’22. “This represents a 5.81 per cent increase in active internet subscriptions year-on-year, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, active internet subscribers grew by 2.29 per cent from the 160.17 million recorded in Q3’23,’’ it stated.